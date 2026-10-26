Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Calmara Beverage Company Secures Retail Purchase Order from Keg N Bottle in San Diego

Physician-founded wellness beverage brand, supported by Fast Moving Consumer Goods' incubation platform, marks a major milestone in its retail expansion with Keg N Bottle stores in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) announced today that its incubated client, Calmara Beverage Company, Inc., has received a purchase order from Keg N Bottle, a Southern California beverage and liquor retailer, for Calmara's debut flavor, Pineapple Zen.

The purchase order represents an important milestone in Calmara's retail expansion strategy, introducing the brand to a new distribution channel in San Diego County alongside its existing direct-to-consumer presence at www.DrinkCalmara.com and TikTok Shop.

Key Highlights:

Keg N Bottle issued a purchase order to Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. for Calmara, placing the functional wellness beverage in Keg N Bottle stores in San Diego County

Keg N Bottle lists 10 store locations in San Diego County on www.kegnbottle.com, including La Jolla, La Mesa, National City, Lemon Grove, and Rancho Santa Fe

Calmara is a physician-founded, 12-ounce functional beverage containing 150 mg of caffeine derived from green tea and green coffee bean

Pineapple Zen is Calmara's first flavor

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Founder of Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. and practicing Interventional Cardiologist, developed Calmara around a wellness-first philosophy emphasizing intentional living, thoughtful ingredient selection, and a distinctive consumer experience.

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. is an incubated client of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID: GGII), the San Diego incubator that supports Calmara across manufacturing, retail sales management, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution

Calmara is also available through its direct-to-consumer website and TikTok Shop.

"We're excited to take this next step in Calmara's journey and introduce the brand to customers through Keg N Bottle," said Dr. Carlos Sanchez, founder of Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. and a practicing interventional cardiologist.

"Calmara was created around a simple philosophy: wellness is intentional. We wanted to build a beverage brand that reflects a thoughtful approach to everyday choices, with a distinctive identity and ingredients selected to align with that vision. This purchase order represents an exciting opportunity to introduce Calmara to more consumers in Southern California."

Keg N Bottle lists 10 store locations in San Diego County on www.kegnbottle.com as of October 2026, including La Jolla, Clairemont, Sorrento Valley, Tierrasanta, Del Cerro, La Mesa, National City, Lemon Grove, and Rancho Santa Fe. Keg N Bottle carries beverages, specialty products, and emerging brands across those stores, and the Calmara purchase order adds a physician-founded functional beverage to that retail assortment.

"We look for products that offer something unique to our customers," said Tony Konga, Chief Executive Officer of Keg N Bottle. "Calmara brings a physician founder and an anime-inspired identity to the functional beverage category, and we are excited to add Calmara to our San Diego County stores."

A Physician-Founded Brand Inspired by Intentional Wellness

Calmara was founded by Dr. Carlos Sanchez, a practicing interventional cardiologist with a professional background in cardiovascular medicine and a longstanding interest in preventive health, lifestyle, and longevity.

His experience in medicine helped shape the philosophy behind Calmara: encouraging a more intentional approach to everyday wellness and recognizing that personal health involves a combination of nutrition, physical activity, sleep, recovery, and sustainable lifestyle habits.

Rather than positioning Calmara as a substitute for those fundamentals, the company seeks to offer a beverage choice that reflects its broader wellness-minded philosophy. "Throughout my medical career, I've seen the importance of the choices we make every day," said Dr. Sanchez. "Exercise, nutrition, sleep, and managing stress are fundamental to long-term health. Calmara was inspired by that philosophy of intentional living. It's about creating a brand that reflects those values, not suggesting that any single beverage can replace the foundations of wellness."

Introducing Pineapple Zen

Calmara's debut flavor, Pineapple Zen, is a 12-ounce caffeinated beverage containing 150 mg of caffeine sourced from green tea and green coffee bean. The formulation includes a selection of ingredients chosen to reflect the brand's product-development philosophy and flavor experience.

Pineapple Zen introduces consumers to Calmara's distinctive creative identity, inspired by elements of Japanese anime and manga culture. Each Calmara flavor is designed around an original character and visual story, creating an expanding brand universe intended to connect with consumers who appreciate creativity, storytelling, and contemporary lifestyle culture.

The Pineapple Zen character, Painappuru, also known as Pain, serves as the guardian character associated with the brand's first flavor. By combining its beverage formulation with a distinctive visual identity, Calmara aims to establish a recognizable presence in the evolving functional beverage category.

As an incubated client of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID: GGII), Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. receives support across manufacturing, retail sales management, e-commerce, wholesale distribution, public relations, content creation, and retail positioning. Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. operates its incubator from San Diego, the same county where Keg N Bottle runs the stores named in the purchase order.

"Securing shelf space with a respected retailer is a critical milestone for any emerging consumer brand," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "Dr. Sanchez created a differentiated brand that combines wellness principles, a practicing cardiologist's perspective, and a unique identity. Keg N Bottle's purchase order puts Calmara in front of San Diego County shoppers in-store, in addition to DrinkCalmara.com and TikTok Shop."

Industry analysts project the global functional beverage market to reach $277.89 billion by 2033. The Keg N Bottle purchase order gives Calmara in-store retail placement in San Diego County within that category, alongside the direct-to-consumer and TikTok Shop channels where Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. launched the brand.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Calmara Functional Wellness Beverage at Keg N Bottle

Where can San Diego shoppers buy the Calmara functional wellness beverage?

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. announced on October 26, 2026, that Keg N Bottle ordered Calmara from Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. for its San Diego County stores. Keg N Bottle publishes its store locations at www.kegnbottle.com. Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. also sells Calmara nationwide at http://www.DrinkCalmara.com and through TikTok Shop.

What is Calmara, the functional wellness beverage Keg N Bottle ordered?

Calmara is a 12-oz functional wellness beverage from Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. that contains 150 mg of caffeine from Green Tea and Green Coffee Bean. Calmara pairs that caffeine with thoughtfully selected ingredients aligned with a wellness-first philosophy. Dr. Carlos Sanchez, a practicing Interventional Cardiologist, founded the brand.

What flavors does the Calmara functional wellness beverage come in?

Pineapple Zen is the first flavor of Calmara and the flavor Keg N Bottle ordered for its San Diego County stores. Each Calmara flavor features an original character, and Painappuru (Pain), the guardian character of the Pineapple Zen flavor, anchors the brand's collectible anime and manga universe.

Who founded Calmara, the physician-founded functional beverage brand?

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, a practicing Interventional Cardiologist, founded Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. Dr. Sanchez developed Calmara around the philosophy that energy should be balanced, intentional, and sustainable. Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. maintains its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

What is Keg N Bottle, the San Diego retailer carrying the Calmara functional wellness beverage?

Keg N Bottle is a Southern California beverage and liquor retailer that lists 13 store locations on www.kegnbottle.com as of October 2026, 10 of them in San Diego County. The San Diego County stores include La Jolla, Clairemont, La Mesa, National City, and Lemon Grove. Tony Konga serves as Chief Executive Officer of Keg N Bottle.

About Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. is a physician-founded beverage company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded by interventional cardiologist Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Calmara was created around the belief that wellness is intentional and that everyday lifestyle choices play an important role in how people approach their health and well-being.

The company combines thoughtfully selected beverage ingredients with a distinctive brand identity inspired by Japanese anime and manga culture. Its debut flavor, Pineapple Zen, is a 12-ounce caffeinated beverage containing 150 mg of caffeine from green tea and green coffee bean.

Calmara seeks to encourage thoughtful consumer choices while recognizing that a balanced lifestyle is built on fundamental habits, including nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and recovery. Calmara products are available online at www.DrinkCalmara.com and through TikTok Shop.

About Keg N Bottle

Keg N Bottle is one of Southern California's leading beverage and liquor retailers, serving consumers through multiple locations and offering a broad selection of beverages, specialty products, and emerging brands. To find a location near you, visit www.kegnbottle.com.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID: GGII)

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID: GGII) built a nationwide ecosystem to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs, and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching, and scaling of fast moving consumer goods brands including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. For more information, visit www.fmcgstock.com.

Media Contact

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer

(619) 975-6556

Sandro@FMCGstock.com

www.fmcgstock.com

Calmara Beverage Company, Inc.

info@drinkcalmara.com

www.DrinkCalmara.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/calmara-beverage-company-secures-retail-purchase-order-from-keg-1240006