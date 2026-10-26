Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a minimum of 1,293,104 units and a maximum of 2,068,965 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.58 per Unit, for minimum gross proceeds of $750,000 and maximum gross proceeds of $1,200,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.72 per Common Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). No insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering, and the Offering is not expected to create any new insiders or control persons of the Company.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 30, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties' investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investment to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early-stage in promising projects, serving as the Founding or Early-Stage investor and providing investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the size and terms of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the payment of finder's fees, the expected closing date of the Offering and the receipt of TSXV approval. Such statements are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "will" and similar expressions, are based on assumptions as of the date hereof, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that: the Company will complete the Offering on the terms described; the TSXV will approve the Offering; and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the risk that the Offering is not completed on the terms described or at all; the risk that TSXV approval is not obtained; the risk that the proceeds are used differently than currently intended; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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