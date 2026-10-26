Company to Begin Trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Under the Symbol "NACM", Providing Public Market Investors with Exposure to an Antimony-Focused Exploration Opportunity with Additional Potential for Tungsten, Molybdenum, Gold and Other Associated Mineralization in New Brunswick

Key Highlights

TSXV Listing: Common shares commence trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, under the symbol NACM.

Common shares commence trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, under the symbol NACM. Strategic Location: The Pokiok Project adjoins the historic Lake George antimony mine in New Brunswick, formerly North America's largest primary antimony producer.

The Pokiok Project adjoins the historic Lake George antimony mine in New Brunswick, formerly North America's largest primary antimony producer. Fully Funded Drill Program Underway: A 5,000-metre diamond drilling program is underway to confirm the continuity and further define the extent of the Lake George mineralized system onto NACM's Pokiok property, building on historical step-out drilling that intersected mineralization north of the historic mine.

A 5,000-metre diamond drilling program is underway to confirm the continuity and further define the extent of the Lake George mineralized system onto NACM's Pokiok property, building on historical step-out drilling that intersected mineralization north of the historic mine. Multiple Mineral System: The project hosts historical indications of antimony, tungsten molybdenum and gold mineralization, providing several avenues for exploration.

The project hosts historical indications of antimony, tungsten molybdenum and gold mineralization, providing several avenues for exploration. Near-Term Catalysts: Ongoing drilling, confirmation of Lake George deposit extension, and identification of tungsten opportunity. Geological interpretation and anticipated assay results are expected to guide the Company's next exploration decisions.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: NACM) ("North Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Shares") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, under the ticker symbol NACM. The ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the Shares are CA65729A1XXX and 65729A100, respectively.

The Company's direct listing on the TSXV marks an important milestone as North Atlantic advances its flagship Pokiok Project in New Brunswick, Canada. Located immediately adjacent to the historic Lake George antimony mine, the Pokiok Project provides exposure to an antimony-focused exploration opportunity with additional potential for tungsten, molybdenum, gold and other associated mineralization.

With a fully funded, 5,000-metre diamond drill program underway, North Atlantic enters the public markets with an active exploration program designed to confirm the continuity and further define the extent of the historically identified mineralization extending northward from the Lake George mine onto the Company's Pokiok property.

Initial assay results are expected in November 2026, subject to laboratory turnaround times. Results and ongoing geological interpretation will help refine drill targeting as the program progresses.

Roy McDowall, Chief Executive Officer of North Atlantic Critical Metals, commented, "Commencing trading on the TSX Venture Exchange marks an important milestone for North Atlantic as we begin the next stage of advancing the Pokiok Project. Our strategy is straightforward: we control a property immediately adjacent to a historically significant antimony mine, where historical step-out drilling has already intersected mineralization on our ground. Our fully funded initial drill program is designed to confirm the continuity of this mineralization and further define the extent of the antimony-tungsten system. Against this backdrop, North Atlantic's strategy is to systematically explore a strategically located Canadian property with historical evidence of mineralization and a clear initial drilling objective."

Well Positioned For Success

North Atlantic's commencement of trading on the TSXV comes as governments and industry increasingly focus on strengthening critical mineral supply chains and reducing reliance on concentrated sources of supply.

Antimony is used in a range of industrial and strategic applications, including flame-retardant materials, alloys and defence-related technologies. Tungsten is valued for its high density, hardness and heat resistance, with applications in industrial manufacturing and defence.

The Company's immediate priorities include advancing its drill program, evaluating results as they become available and determining the scope and targets of potential follow-up exploration.

The TSXV listing provides a public-market platform as North Atlantic works to advance the Pokiok Project and evaluate its potential.

About North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp.

North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Pokiok Project in New Brunswick, Canada. The property comprises 89 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 18.8 square kilometres immediately adjacent to the historic Lake George antimony mine.

The Company's exploration strategy is focused on investigating the interpreted extension of the Lake George mineralized system onto its Pokiok Project, with antimony as the primary target and additional exploration potential for tungsten, molybdenum, and gold.

North Atlantic's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NACM.

For additional information, please visit www.northatlanticcriticalmetals.com.

A copy of the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated October 16, 2026 as well as the technical report on the Pokiok Property June 19, 2026 are available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Roy McDowall

Chief Executive Officer

North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and objectives, the advancement of the Pokiok Property, and the Company's ability to attract investors and access capital to support the development of its business. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes may not occur or may be delayed. The risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully execute our overall strategy and goals; our dependence on the Pokiok Property; our ability to carry out our current planned exploration programs and development plans with our current financial resources and to raise further capital when required; the market price for critical minerals may not be sufficiently high to ensure that our planned exploration expenditures will be funded; our ability to obtain and comply with all required permits, licenses and regulatory requirements in carrying out our exploration and development plans; we may enter into acquisitions or other transactions at any time, which may be material, may involve the issuance of the Company's securities or the incurrence of indebtedness and will be subject to transaction-specific risks; the risk that title to our material properties may be impugned; environmental risks, including risks associated with compliance with environmental laws and the completion of any required environmental impact assessments or reclamation obligations; economic uncertainties, including changes, destabilization and volatility in global capital, currency and commodity markets which may impact our ability to raise capital to execute our business, exploration and development plans and the demand for our planned mineral projects; changes in laws and regulations; we may be subject to Pokiok Property or legal proceedings; volatility in the market price of the Shares; future sales or issuances of equity securities could decrease the value of the Shares, dilute shareholders' voting power and reduce future potential earnings per Share, as well as those other risk factors discussed in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated October 16, 2026, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or should the risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the business of the Company or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

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