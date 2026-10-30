Five holes completed, with all five intersecting geological structures consistent with the interpreted extension of the historic Lake George mineralized system; approximately 70% of Phase I drilling completed

Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: NACM) ("North Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging progress from its ongoing 5,000-metre Phase I diamond drilling program at its Pokiok Property in New Brunswick, immediately adjacent to the historic Lake George Antimony Mine.

The Company has completed five drill holes totaling approximately 3,500 metres, representing approximately 70% of the planned Phase I program. All five holes have intersected geological structures and alteration consistent with the Company's interpretation of the down-dip continuation of the historic Lake George mineralized system, including the interpreted extension of the Hibbard Vein system, which reportedly accounted for approximately 80% of historical antimony production at Lake George.

With approximately 1,500 metres of drilling remaining and initial laboratory assay results expected shortly, the Company is approaching an important milestone in its evaluation of the Pokiok Property.

Drilling Highlights

Approximately 70% of Phase I drilling completed: Five holes totaling approximately 3,500 metres have been completed as part of the planned 5,000-metre program.

Five holes totaling approximately 3,500 metres have been completed as part of the planned 5,000-metre program. Consistent geological observations across all five holes: Each hole has intersected geological structures and alteration interpreted to be consistent with the extension of the historic Lake George mineralized system.

Each hole has intersected geological structures and alteration interpreted to be consistent with the extension of the historic Lake George mineralized system. First assays approaching: Initial laboratory assay results are expected shortly, subject to laboratory processing and the Company's technical review.

Evaluating The Extension Of A Historic Antimony Producing System

The Phase I drilling program is designed to investigate the interpreted continuation of the historic Lake George mineralized system onto the Company's adjoining Pokiok Property.

The current program is focused on the area extending from the northern boundary of the historic mine approximately 365 metres (1,200 feet) north onto Pokiok. The Company is targeting the interpreted continuation of the Hibbard mineralized system, a key component of Lake George's historical antimony production.

The consistency of the geological structures and alteration observed in all five completed holes provides encouraging support for the Company's geological interpretation.

Historical Multi-Commodity Context



Historical drilling in the area of the current Phase I drill program has previously reported antimony and tungsten mineralization, with molybdenum and gold also reported in historical exploration. These historical results provide additional geological context for the multi-commodity nature of the Lake George-Pokiok mineralized system and for North Atlantic's current drilling program.



The historical results are summarized in the Company's current NI 43-101 technical report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pokiok Property, New Brunswick, Canada," effective June 19, 2026, and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. The historical results have not been independently verified by North Atlantic and should not be relied upon as representative of mineralization that may be encountered in the current Phase I drilling program.

Roy McDowall, Chief Executive Officer of North Atlantic Critical Metals, commented, "We are very encouraged by the consistency of the geological structures and alteration encountered in all five holes completed to date. Our primary objective is to establish the continuity of the historic Lake George mineralized system onto our Pokiok Property, and the observations so far are supporting our geological interpretation.

"With approximately 70% of our Phase I drilling completed and initial assay results expected shortly, we are approaching an important stage in the exploration program. We look forward to sharing the laboratory results as they become available and providing investors with a clearer understanding of the mineralization encountered."

Renewed Attention On The Lake George Mining District

The Company also notes the recent confirmation by the Government of New Brunswick of an exploration agreement with Avenir Minerals Ltd., a subsidiary of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, to evaluate the potential redevelopment of the historic Lake George Antimony Mine.

Lake George was historically one of North America's largest primary antimony producers. The evaluation of the former mine by a subsidiary of a major international mining company highlights renewed interest in the district and its potential role in the supply of critical minerals.

North Atlantic is independently advancing exploration of its adjoining Pokiok Property. Its current drilling program is focused on determining whether the historic Lake George mineralized system extends onto the Company's ground and evaluating the associated antimony, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization.

While the two initiatives are separate, continued evaluation of the historic mine and North Atlantic's exploration of the adjoining property underscore the geological significance of the broader Lake George district.

Next Steps

North Atlantic intends to:

Complete the remaining approximately 1,500 metres of its Phase I diamond drilling program.

Continue geological logging, drill core sampling and interpretation.

Report laboratory assay results following technical review and completion of the Company's quality assurance and quality control procedures.

Evaluate follow-up drilling targeting the interpreted down-plunge continuation of the Hibbard mineralized system, identified as a priority exploration target in the 2014 Lake George NI 43-101 Technical Report.

The Company believes the upcoming assay results will provide an important next step in evaluating the significance of the geological observations made to date and guiding its future exploration activities at Pokiok.

Investors are encouraged to follow the Company's forthcoming updates as results from the Phase I program become available.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

North Atlantic maintains a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program for its Pokiok drilling program. Drill core selected for analysis is sampled under the supervision of Company geological personnel and submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs"), an independent commercial laboratory, for analysis.

The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials and blank materials into the sample stream. QA/QC samples are inserted at a frequency of approximately one control sample for every ten routine core samples, with certified reference materials and blanks alternated through the sample sequence. Certified reference materials appropriate for tungsten, antimony and gold are incorporated into the program.

Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption ("AA") finish, while tungsten analysis includes sodium peroxide fusion, a total digestion method selected to provide effective decomposition of refractory tungsten-bearing minerals, including scheelite. Antimony and other elements are analyzed using laboratory methods appropriate to the expected concentration ranges.

Analytical results are reviewed by Company technical personnel, including an assessment of certified reference material and blank performance, before results are accepted and publicly reported.

The Company is also planning independent secondary laboratory checks as part of its ongoing QA/QC program.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Adree DeLazzer, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. DeLazzer is an officer of the Company and is therefore not independent of North Atlantic.

Investor Relations Engagement

The Company has engaged The Howard Group as its investor relations and communications advisor to direct traditional and online initiatives targeting institutional and retail investors, as well as the broader investment community.

The engagement is for a term of 12 months, commencing October 27, 2026, at a monthly fee of $12,000. In addition, The Howard Group will receive stock options to acquire 300,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 per share, with a term of three years. The stock options will be subject to the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Howard Group owns 200 thousand shares of North Atlantic Critical Metals.

The Howard Group will provide advisory, consulting, digital investor targeting programs and enhanced social media services for an initial twelve-month period from October 27, 2026 to October 31, 2027, subject to a minimum six-month commitment. Following the initial six-month period, either party may terminate this Agreement at any time, for any reason, upon thirty (30) days' prior written notice to the other party. Upon termination, the CLIENT shall only be responsible for fees and approved expenses incurred up to the effective date of termination.

The Howard Group is at arm's length to the Company and is located at 350, 318 - 11 Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2G 0Y2.

About North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp.

North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Pokiok Project in New Brunswick, Canada. The property comprises 89 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 18.8 square kilometres immediately adjacent to the historic Lake George antimony mine.

The Company's exploration strategy is focused on investigating the interpreted extension of the Lake George mineralized system onto its Pokiok Project, with antimony as the primary target and additional exploration potential for tungsten, molybdenum, and gold.

North Atlantic's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NACM. For additional information, please visit www.northatlanticcriticalmetals.com.

A copy of the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated October 16, 2026 as well as the technical report on the Pokiok Property June 19, 2026 are available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Roy McDowall

Chief Executive Officer

North Atlantic Critical Metals Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and objectives, the advancement of the Pokiok Property, and the Company's ability to attract investors and access capital to support the development of its business. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes may not occur or may be delayed. The risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company that could influence actual results include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully execute our overall strategy and goals; our dependence on the Pokiok Property; our ability to carry out our current planned exploration programs and development plans with our current financial resources and to raise further capital when required; the market price for critical minerals may not be sufficiently high to ensure that our planned exploration expenditures will be funded; our ability to obtain and comply with all required permits, licenses and regulatory requirements in carrying out our exploration and development plans; we may enter into acquisitions or other transactions at any time, which may be material, may involve the issuance of the Company's securities or the incurrence of indebtedness and will be subject to transaction-specific risks; the risk that title to our material properties may be impugned; environmental risks, including risks associated with compliance with environmental laws and the completion of any required environmental impact assessments or reclamation obligations; economic uncertainties, including changes, destabilization and volatility in global capital, currency and commodity markets which may impact our ability to raise capital to execute our business, exploration and development plans and the demand for our planned mineral projects; changes in laws and regulations; we may be subject to Pokiok Property or legal proceedings; volatility in the market price of the Shares; future sales or issuances of equity securities could decrease the value of the Shares, dilute shareholders' voting power and reduce future potential earnings per Share, as well as those other risk factors discussed in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated October 16, 2026, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or should the risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the business of the Company or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement

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