The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade (MPO) has published a draft amendment to a general measure it issued in August introducing the country's capacity mechanism. The draft also proposes a related obligation on Czech transmission system operator CEPS. The ministry said the changes are intended to clarify the mechanism's conditions, strengthen legal certainty for participants, ensure transparent and nondiscriminatory procedures and adapt the rules to practical implementation. Anyone whose rights or interests may be directly affected can submit written comments until Oct. 30. According to Czech ...

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