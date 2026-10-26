Indian solar manufacturer Waaree has showcased a 520 W flexible, lightweight monocrystalline PERC solar module designed for applications where conventional glass-based panels are difficult to install. The module has a power conversion efficiency of 19.69% and is approximately 70% lighter than conventional glass-based solar panels, according to the company. It features M10 P-type monocrystalline PERC cells and an ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) polymer frontsheet. The module can bend up to 30 degrees, making it suitable for curved rooftops, roofs with limited load-bearing capacity, mobile platforms, ...

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