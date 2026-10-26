The One Where SHEGLAM Meets FRIENDS

The new SHEGLAM x FRIENDS collection transforms some of the show's most iconic moments, from the purple apartment door and Central Perk sofa to the unforgettable lobster line, into collectible beauty

Featuring character-inspired eyeshadow and eyeliner, velvety blush, perfectly paired lip duos and a coffee-scented blurring tint

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee is hot, the sofa seat is taken, and the makeup bag has officially moved into Apartment 20. SHEGLAM x FRIENDS has arrived, bringing the world of the beloved sitcom into a new beauty collection filled with familiar faces and instantly recognisable details.

Inspired by the places and moments, the collection moves from Monica's purple door and the legendary Central Perk couch to Manhattan colour, café-inspired lips and, naturally, a lobster or two. Every reference is reimagined into a playful, collectible, because some beauty drops deserve their own episode.

Knock, knock. There is a new palette at the door. The SHEGLAM Purple Door Eyeshadow Palette turns of the show's most recognisable visuals into a colourful eye moment, pairing smooth pearlescent shades with buttery mattes for soft everyday looks or sitcom-level drama. A detachable yellow frame doubles as a fridge magnet, taking the famous Apartment 20 door beyond the makeup bag and onto any magnetic surface that could use a FRIENDS cameo.

The SHEGLAM Manhattan Mood Kohl Eyeliner channels New York energy through three character-inspired shades: a stylish jeans blue for Rachel, a rich burgundy for Monica and a warm orange taupe for Phoebe. Creamy colour suits crisp definition or a more diffused, lived-in look, while a built-in sharpener keeps every point ready for its next scene. Consider it fully prepared to pivot.

Inspired by Central Perk's most famous couch, the SHEGLAM Take a Seat Velvet Sofa Blush brings a warm peachy flush to the cheeks with a silky texture and soft-focus finish. The formula blends smoothly for naturally fresh color, with all the cosy appeal of a coffee catch-up minus the fight for the best seat.

The SHEGLAM My Lobster Dual-Ended Lip Liner + Lipstick Duo gives of FRIENDS' most memorable romantic references a beauty plot twist. Each dual-ended design pairs a coordinating lip liner and moisturising lipstick, keeping the lip combination perfectly matched from outline to finish. Couple-inspired pairings include Monica + Chandler, Ross + Rachel, Phoebe + Mike and Joey + Alex, with removable rubber lobster claws adding a wonderfully unnecessary, and therefore completely necessary, collectible detail.

Lightweight on the lips, the SHEGLAM Central Perk Blurring Lip Tint is everyday-ready. Its coffee-scented formula brings the Central Perk experience one step closer, without needing an oversized mug. Four café-inspired shades make up the menu: Latte, Herbal Tea, Decaf and Espresso, offering softer everyday tones and deeper, richer colour. The shades are also available together as a set for anyone whose coffee order, or lip mood, changes by the hour.

For the complete Apartment 20 treatment, the SHEGLAM x FRIENDS Collection Set is the ultimate sitcom-inspired beauty edit. The purple door, Central Perk, Manhattan moods, perfectly paired lobsters and plenty of character references all make an appearance.

Available now on www.sheglam.com.

About SHEGLAM

Founded by Sylvia Fu in 2019, SHEGLAM is a global beauty brand that delivers high-quality makeup at prices that won't break the bank. Known for its diverse range of products and shades, SHEGLAM has quickly become a favorite among Gen Z and millennials, thanks to our commitment to creativity and innovation. We believe in empowering our community, using customer feedback to shape and refine our products. With a strong presence in the beauty community, we engage millions worldwide through social media. Dedicated to ethical practices, we are proudly cruelty-free and received the Leaping Bunny certification from Cruelty-Free International in 2022.

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