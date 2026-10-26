DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 26-Oct-2026 / 09:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 26 October 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 19 October 2026 to 23 October 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Aggregated Volume-weighted average price Lowest price per Highest price per volume (pence per share) share (p) share (p) 19 October LSE 80,000 199.0140p 197.20p 202.00p 2026 20 October LSE 82,080 197.3353p 193.20p 202.50p 2026 21 October LSE 80,000 203.9132p 202.50p 205.50p 2026 22 October LSE 80,000 200.5262p 197.40p 204.00p 2026 23 October LSE 66,118 204.8000p 199.60p 209.50p 2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 11,818,426 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 292,923,150 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 292,923,150 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Volume Price (GBp) Transaction Time Transaction reference number Exchange venue 19/10/2026 2641 201.50 08:16:47 00083359547TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2366 202.00 08:35:23 00083360418TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2962 201.50 08:35:26 00083360419TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2887 201.50 09:41:22 00083362835TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2754 201.00 09:41:22 00083362837TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2528 200.00 09:41:22 00083362838TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2457 200.00 09:41:23 00083362840TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2678 200.00 09:41:24 00083362842TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2487 200.00 09:44:26 00083362952TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2743 200.00 10:17:08 00083364027TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2678 199.80 10:47:01 00083365216TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2564 199.60 10:47:03 00083365217TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1994 199.20 11:17:04 00083366177TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 438 199.20 11:17:04 00083366178TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2498 199.00 12:06:28 00083367968TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 673 198.40 12:44:54 00083369124TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1704 198.40 12:44:54 00083369125TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 148 198.40 12:46:54 00083369156TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2622 198.40 12:46:54 00083369157TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2443 198.20 12:58:27 00083369417TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 548 197.80 13:49:03 00083371884TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1976 197.80 13:49:03 00083371885TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1700 197.80 13:58:06 00083372282TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 430 197.80 13:58:12 00083372286TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 791 197.80 13:58:12 00083372287TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1522 197.60 14:01:04 00083372386TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1189 197.60 14:01:04 00083372387TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 765 198.20 14:38:55 00083374253TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 128 198.20 14:38:55 00083374254TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1155 198.20 14:38:55 00083374255TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 754 198.20 14:55:11 00083375188TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2399 198.20 14:55:11 00083375189TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2940 197.60 14:55:13 00083375190TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 110 197.80 15:31:13 00083377263TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2536 197.80 15:31:13 00083377264TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2749 197.80 15:31:13 00083377265TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1992 197.40 15:39:25 00083377784TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 116 197.40 15:39:25 00083377785TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 709 197.40 15:39:25 00083377786TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 359 197.60 15:44:16 00083378072TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 444 197.60 15:44:16 00083378073TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 83 197.60 15:44:16 00083378074TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1075 197.60 15:44:16 00083378075TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2376 197.20 15:54:19 00083378510TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 113 197.20 15:54:19 00083378511TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2799 197.80 16:04:53 00083378994TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 2880 197.80 16:07:16 00083379157TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1097 198.00 16:12:02 00083379404TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2585 195.00 08:24:37 00083382838TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 356 195.00 08:24:37 00083382840TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 112 195.00 08:24:37 00083382839TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 203 195.00 08:24:39 00083382842TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2567 195.00 08:24:39 00083382841TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2842 195.00 08:33:37 00083383402TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2067 193.60 08:40:04 00083383734TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 469 193.60 08:40:04 00083383733TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2625 193.20 08:54:12 00083384692TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2485 193.40 09:09:42 00083385579TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2718 193.40 10:08:44 00083388802TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2411 195.80 10:20:29 00083389279TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2720 195.60 10:22:12 00083389305TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2790 195.20 10:42:30 00083390317TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2604 195.00 11:34:01 00083391971TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 2920 195.00 12:17:53 00083393351TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 850 196.00 12:49:11 00083394484TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 156 196.00 12:49:11 00083394483TRLO0 XLON

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October 26, 2026 05:49 ET (09:49 GMT)