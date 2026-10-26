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Dow Jones News
26.10.2026 11:21 Uhr
188 Leser
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POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Oct-2026 / 09:49 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

26 October 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG 
("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 19 October 2026 to 23 October 2026: 
 
Aggregate information: 
 
Date      Venue 
 
            Aggregated   Volume-weighted average price   Lowest price per   Highest price per 
             volume     (pence per share)         share (p)       share (p) 

19 October   LSE    80,000     199.0140p             197.20p        202.00p 
2026 
 
 
20 October   LSE    82,080     197.3353p             193.20p        202.50p 
2026 
 
 
21 October   LSE    80,000     203.9132p             202.50p        205.50p 
2026 
 
 
22 October   LSE    80,000     200.5262p             197.40p        204.00p 
2026 
 
 
23 October   LSE    66,118     204.8000p             199.60p        209.50p 
2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 11,818,426 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 292,923,150 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 292,923,150 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date      Volume    Price (GBp)   Transaction Time   Transaction reference number  Exchange venue 
 
19/10/2026   2641     201.50       08:16:47       00083359547TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2366     202.00       08:35:23       00083360418TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2962     201.50       08:35:26       00083360419TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2887     201.50       09:41:22       00083362835TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2754     201.00       09:41:22       00083362837TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2528     200.00       09:41:22       00083362838TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2457     200.00       09:41:23       00083362840TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2678     200.00       09:41:24       00083362842TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2487     200.00       09:44:26       00083362952TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2743     200.00       10:17:08       00083364027TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2678     199.80       10:47:01       00083365216TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2564     199.60       10:47:03       00083365217TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1994     199.20       11:17:04       00083366177TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   438     199.20       11:17:04       00083366178TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2498     199.00       12:06:28       00083367968TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   673     198.40       12:44:54       00083369124TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1704     198.40       12:44:54       00083369125TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   148     198.40       12:46:54       00083369156TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2622     198.40       12:46:54       00083369157TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2443     198.20       12:58:27       00083369417TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   548     197.80       13:49:03       00083371884TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1976     197.80       13:49:03       00083371885TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1700     197.80       13:58:06       00083372282TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   430     197.80       13:58:12       00083372286TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   791     197.80       13:58:12       00083372287TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1522     197.60       14:01:04       00083372386TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1189     197.60       14:01:04       00083372387TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   765     198.20       14:38:55       00083374253TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   128     198.20       14:38:55       00083374254TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1155     198.20       14:38:55       00083374255TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   754     198.20       14:55:11       00083375188TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2399     198.20       14:55:11       00083375189TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2940     197.60       14:55:13       00083375190TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   110     197.80       15:31:13       00083377263TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2536     197.80       15:31:13       00083377264TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2749     197.80       15:31:13       00083377265TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1992     197.40       15:39:25       00083377784TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   116     197.40       15:39:25       00083377785TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   709     197.40       15:39:25       00083377786TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   359     197.60       15:44:16       00083378072TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   444     197.60       15:44:16       00083378073TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   83      197.60       15:44:16       00083378074TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1075     197.60       15:44:16       00083378075TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2376     197.20       15:54:19       00083378510TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   113     197.20       15:54:19       00083378511TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2799     197.80       16:04:53       00083378994TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   2880     197.80       16:07:16       00083379157TRLO0        XLON 
 
19/10/2026   1097     198.00       16:12:02       00083379404TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2585     195.00       08:24:37       00083382838TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   356     195.00       08:24:37       00083382840TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   112     195.00       08:24:37       00083382839TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   203     195.00       08:24:39       00083382842TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2567     195.00       08:24:39       00083382841TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2842     195.00       08:33:37       00083383402TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2067     193.60       08:40:04       00083383734TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   469     193.60       08:40:04       00083383733TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2625     193.20       08:54:12       00083384692TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2485     193.40       09:09:42       00083385579TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2718     193.40       10:08:44       00083388802TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2411     195.80       10:20:29       00083389279TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2720     195.60       10:22:12       00083389305TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2790     195.20       10:42:30       00083390317TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2604     195.00       11:34:01       00083391971TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   2920     195.00       12:17:53       00083393351TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   850     196.00       12:49:11       00083394484TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/10/2026   156     196.00       12:49:11       00083394483TRLO0        XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 05:49 ET (09:49 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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