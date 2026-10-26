Oral-B iO helps you avoid new tooth and gum issues-and if you have existing gum problems, it can resolve them quicker than a manual toothbrush.

Gums bleeding when brushing can happen to any of us, and it is easy to ignore. But blood in the sink is a sign that something is not right with your mouth. Bleeding gums often indicate gingivitis, the earliest and most common form of gum disease. The good news: gingivitis can be reversed with proper oral hygiene.

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Oral-B iO

Left untreated, gingivitis can progress into periodontitis, a more severe stage of gum disease that can only be managed, not reversed, and can lead to losing teeth over time. Healthy gums matter beyond the mouth, too. Oral health and systemic health are deeply interconnected, with inflammation and bacteria from oral diseases contributing to conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and dementia.

"Gums bleeding when brushing can happen to any of us. When they do, it shouldn't be ignored," said Eva Castro Perea, who holds a degree in dentistry and is Senior Scientific Relations Manager for Oral-B in the UK. "The worst thing you can do is nothing. Gingivitis can be reversed with proper oral hygiene, but periodontitis can only be managed. If your gums don't improve within two weeks, see your dentist or dental hygienist."

Why do my gums bleed when I brush or floss?

Bleeding when brushing or flossing often indicates gingivitis, an inflammation of the gum tissue typically caused by a buildup of plaque. Bacteria in plaque irritate the gums, making them red, swollen and prone to bleeding.

However, gum disease is not the only possible cause. Bleeding gums can also be associated with aggressive brushing (brushing too hard or with stiff bristles can also damage delicate gum tissue), hormonal changes, vitamin deficiencies, certain medications, diabetes, smoking, ill-fitting dentures and blood-clotting disorders.

Should I stop flossing if my gums bleed?

No. Bleeding when flossing is often a sign of inflammation, and continuing to floss gently can help reduce it and improve gum health. Avoiding flossing can lead to more plaque buildup, making the problem worse.

What's the difference between gingivitis and periodontitis?

Gingivitis Periodontitis Stage First stage of gum disease More severe, advanced stage of gum disease Reversible? Yes, with proper oral hygiene No, it can only be managed and treated Signs Swollen, red or bleeding gums Bleeding, receding gums, loose teeth

When should I see a dentist?

Occasional gum bleeding is not uncommon, but frequent, persistent or heavy bleeding should be taken seriously. If the bleeding persists, worsens or does not improve, consult a dentist or dental hygienist. They can assess your oral health, examine your gums, identify underlying issues that may be causing the bleeding, and recommend appropriate treatment options.

Is an electric toothbrush better for gum health than a manual one?

Yes. Electric toothbrushing has been scientifically proven to make a noticeable difference in your oral health, compared to using a manual toothbrush. Oral-B iO helps you avoid new tooth and gum issues, and if you have existing gingivitis, it can resolve it quicker than a manual toothbrush. Pair Oral-B toothpaste with an Oral-B iO electric toothbrush to help stop bleeding and reverse signs of early gum disease. Its gentle micro-vibrations and smart pressure sensor help you deliver an effective clean while protecting your gums.

When you brush with Oral-B iO, you can protect your gums and help prevent future gum recession. A study found that for subjects susceptible to gingival recession, an electric toothbrush was a safe option over 36 months.¹ Pair it with an advanced brush head, such as the Oral-B iO Gentle Care, designed to deliver an effective yet gentle clean along the gumline. This superior cleaning performance is reflected in multiple independent clinical studies, which show that Oral-B iO provides 100% more plaque removal and 6x more plaque removal along the gumline than a manual toothbrush, together with 14.5x higher odds of moving from non-healthy to healthy gums compared to regular manual toothbrush users.

Can toothpaste help treat early gum disease, or only prevent it?

Both. Toothpastes containing stannous fluoride, such as Oral-B Pro-Expert, are specially formulated to target and neutralise the harmful plaque bacteria that build up around the gumline, helping to treat and prevent gingivitis. Complete the routine with daily flossing and Oral-B Mouthwash, clinically proven to provide 24-hour protection against plaque and gingivitis with twice-daily use.

1. Sutor, S., et al. (2025). Effect of a powered and a manual toothbrush in subjects susceptible to gingival recession: a 36-month randomized controlled clinical study. International Journal of Dental Hygiene, 23(1), 26-36.

About Oral-B

Oral-B was founded in 1950 by a California periodontist, who invented an innovative toothbrush to help his patients achieve healthier teeth and gums at home. Oral-B continues to stay true to his mission and is today the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Part of the Procter Gamble Company, the brand manufactures electric toothbrushes and toothpaste for adults and children, oral irrigators, and interdental products.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

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