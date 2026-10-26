Second limited-edition WHOOP x SR_A collection brings "performance for life" to new WHOOP bands, technical apparel, outerwear, and accessories designed for movement across city and rural environments.

WHOOP, the human performance brand, today announced Layer 2 of PROJECT TERRAIN, its multiyear collaboration with British designer Samuel Ross MBE and his design atelier, SR_A. Building on the sold out debut collection launched in March 2026, Layer 2 expands PROJECT TERRAIN to its next season connecting lifestyle and performance for movement, adaptability and zone based training.

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WHOOP and Samuel Ross MBE Unveil Layer 2 of PROJECT TERRAIN

While the first PROJECT TERRAIN collection harnessed dense cities and modern training grounds, Layer 2 explores performance through material, silhouette and tactility. Drawing on the textures, conditions, and flux of the natural world, the collection introduces a newly developed system of WHOOP bands, Italian technical apparel, outerwear, and accessories designed to move between urban and outdoor settings.

Performance extends beyond sport and competition. It is how we move, recover, adapt, and continue doing what we love. WHOOP helps people better understand their bodies so they can make smarter choices across sport, health, and life.

Designed for changing states, Layer 2 brings SR_A's distinct architectural language to garments that combine tactile materials, considered construction, and technical requirements. The collection uses nature's terrain as both inspiration and proving ground, creating pieces designed to perform across environments.

"I've always said our ambition with WHOOP is to create something that's either cool or invisible," said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. "Our partnership with Samuel Ross pushes that philosophy to the next level. PROJECT TERRAIN reflects the respect we've always had for great design and our belief that the technology you wear every day should be something you love wearing."

"PROJECT TERRAIN is an expression of intensity and resilience, designed for those who embrace exploration, discipline and the pursuit of performance," said Samuel Ross MBE, Global Creative Director of WHOOP x SR_A. "Our second collection draws inspiration from the transition between dense urban environments and expansive rural landscapes, creating functional garments that adapt across all five zones of training. Combining exceptional technical fabrics, precision construction and refined silhouettes, the collection balances performance with everyday utility. At its core, PROJECT TERRAIN is about creating resilient, purposeful garments for those who push beyond their limits."

PROJECT TERRAIN Layer 2 Collection

The limited-edition Layer 2 collection includes two new band designs for WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, alongside a range of men's and women's apparel, outerwear, and accessories. Products range from $60 to $650, with WHOOP bands priced at $99.

Collection Details

WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG Bands

ATLAS BAND- $99/ €99 £69

[Colors: Cinder, Volta]

Performance and Activewear

02 NOMAD TECHNICAL PUFFER $650/ €749 £639

[Colors: Onyx, Solstice]

02 STRATA TECHNICAL JOGGER $130/ €129/ £99

[Colors: Ash, Earth, Onyx]

02 -TERRAIN FITTED TEE WOMEN $100 €99 £69

[Colors: Onyx, Terra]

02 TERRAIN FITTED TEE MEN $100 €99 £69

[Colors: Onyx, Terra]

02 STRATA TECHNICAL SHORT $110 €119 £89

[Colors: Ash, Earth, Onyx]

02 SUMMIT SCULLY $60 €64 £49

[Color: Onyx]

02 FRAME PERFORMANCE BRA $90 €89 £69

[Color: Terra]

02 FRAME PERFORMANCE LEGGINGS $130 €129 £99

[Color: Terra]

"As wearable technology becomes increasingly integrated into how we live, the opportunity lies in rethinking how and where it is worn. Following the sell-out of our debut PROJECT TERRAIN collection, Layer 2 builds on WHOOP's Any-Wear technology to explore new sensor placements across technical garments, extending from performance apparel into outerwear and everyday wear. At SR_A, our thesis is to apply design thinking to the next evolution of wearable technology and changing ways of living, combining material innovation, functional utility and purposeful form to create products that move beyond conventional categories. PROJECT TERRAIN challenges conventional boundaries between technology, garment design and everyday life," said Yi Ng, co-founder and CEO of SR_A.

PROJECT TERRAIN Layer 2 is now available at https://shop.whoop.com.

To view images of the collection, visit the digital press kit here.

About WHOOP

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $950 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About SR_A

SR_A is a garment atelier fortifying the body.

The atelier produces bespoke seasonal collections rooted in craft, innovation and utility, alongside distinct collaborations with industry leaders including LVMH group, Nike Inc Apple Group.

Headquartered in London, the atelier was co-founded by Samuel Ross MBE and his longtime business partner, Yi Ng in 2019.

Well known for its considered ethos, rooted in the expression of architecture, cultural subversion, and deeply functional garments for living, SR_A's study of serving the human body has led to several patent filings and global recognition awards across fashion and design.

SR_A's legacy retail partners include Dover Street Market BIOTOP Japan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026029587/en/

Contacts:

Pippa Doyle

whoop@jacktaylorpr.com