Automotive Transmission Market worth $94.78 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global automotive transmission market is projected to grow from USD 66.13 billion in 2026 to USD 94.78 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Browse 360 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 365 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Transmission Market"

Automotive Transmission Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 66.13 Billion

USD 66.13 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 94.78 Billion

USD 94.78 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 5.3%

Automotive Transmission Market Trends & Insights:

Single-speed transmission dominates EV transmission market

9 to 10 forward gear ratios to witness fastest growth in automotive transmission market

MEA to be fastest-growing market for automotive transmission

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1063

The shift toward 8-10-speed automatic transmissions, advanced DCTs and CVTs, low-friction gearsets, and predictive shift-control software is enabling OEMs to optimize engine operating points, reduce power losses, and improve drivability while meeting increasingly stringent efficiency requirements. Alternatively, Dedicated Hybrid Transmissions (DHTs), e-CVTs, and integrated motor-transmission systems are gaining importance as OEMs seek seamless power blending between ICE and electric motors, efficient regenerative braking, and compact packaging. Multi-speed EV transmissions are also being developed for applications where high-speed efficiency, towing capability, or performance justifies additional gearing. However, transmission suppliers must fund parallel development of conventional, hybrid, and EV-specific architectures while managing high R&D and validation costs, increasing software and electronics complexity, and price pressure as BEVs reduce demand for conventional multi-speed gearboxes.

Single-speed transmission dominates EV transmission market

Single-speed reducers dominate BEVs because electric motors offer a wide speed range, lower cost, weight and complexity. Development focuses on optimizing reduction ratios, improving high-speed gear durability, enhancing lubrication efficiency and reducing gear-mesh noise. Electric motors deliver high torque from low speeds and sustain a broad usable speed range, eliminating the need for multiple gear ratios in most passenger EVs. A fixed-ratio reduction gear simplifies the drivetrain, reduces mechanical losses, weight, packaging complexity, and lubrication and maintenance requirements, while enabling precise torque delivery and seamless acceleration. Advances in high-speed motors, optimized helical gears, low-friction bearings, and integrated e-axle designs are further improving efficiency and power density. However, single-speed systems face trade-offs in balancing launch torque with high-speed efficiency, particularly in heavy-duty EVs and performance applications. Going forward, multi-speed transmissions will likely remain the preferred solution for high-performance and commercial EVs, while single-speed architectures will retain an advantage in mainstream passenger EVs because of their simplicity, cost, and efficiency.

Request for Proposal:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1063

E-commerce industry to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

E-commerce is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry for forklifts, supported by continued expansion of online retail and the need for faster inventory movement, high warehouse throughput, and shorter order fulfillment cycles. In the US, NRF mentioned that online and non-store sales reached USD 1.57 to 1.60 trillion in 2025, representing 7 to 9% growth over 2024, while EuroCommerce reported that European B2C e-commerce turnover increased 7% to EUR 842 billion in 2024. Asia Pacific remains a major center of online commerce, while Europe and North America continue to see strong demand from mature online retail and fulfillment networks. The growth is also broadening beyond general merchandise into grocery, fresh food, apparel, consumer electronics, parcel delivery, and quick commerce, increasing the need for different material-handling solutions across large distribution centers, urban fulfillment centers, cold storage, and last-mile facilities. B2B e-commerce is also expanding alongside B2C, driven by digital procurement, online wholesale platforms, and direct supplier-to-business transactions, increasing the need for forklifts across distribution centers, industrial warehouses, and fulfillment facilities. To improve throughput, space utilization, and fulfillment speed, the e-commerce industry is turning out to be a key demand driver for the forklift market in the coming years.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest forklift market from 2026 to 2033

Europe is expected to remain the second-largest forklift market through 2033, supported by high warehouse utilization, rising automation, labor costs, limited warehouse space, and tighter emissions and workplace safety requirements. Germany, France, and the UK remain key demand centers due to their large manufacturing, retail, logistics, and e-commerce bases. The market is also shifting toward smaller electric trucks, particularly Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3, as operators seek compact equipment for high-density storage and indoor material movement. In addition, automation is becoming a major technology driver, with warehouses increasingly integrating autonomous mobile robots, automated storage and retrieval systems, warehouse control software, and connected forklifts to reduce repetitive manual movement and improve throughput. For instance, Jungheinrich is deploying four autonomous EAE 212a mobile robots at the Bilstein Group facility in Germany for automated pallet transport, while its 2025 project for Hiller Logistik uses four EKX 516a mobile robots for automated storage and retrieval in a 12.9-meter high-density warehouse. KION has also demonstrated AI-enabled autonomous industrial trucks and digital twin technology for route planning and coordinated warehouse operations. More such developments are likely to come in the European market, demonstrating strong forklift demand in the upcoming years across European countries.

Request Pricing:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1063

Top Companies in Automotive Transmission Market:

The Top Companies in Automotive Transmission Market are AISIN Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Hyundai Transys (South Korea), and BorgWarner Inc. (US).

Automotive Transmission Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment and Funding Context

Investment activity in the automotive transmission market is concentrated on hybrid drive systems, integrated electric drive modules, and localized transmission manufacturing rather than conventional gearbox capacity alone. In February 2026, ZF and BMW signed a multibillion-euro agreement to continue supplying and developing the 8HP automatic transmission through the late 2030s, reflecting sustained OEM demand for efficient, electrification-compatible architectures. Magna introduced its DHD REX hybrid drive in March 2026, targeting scalable range-extender applications that help OEMs balance electric driving with longer range. BorgWarner secured a 7-in-1 integrated drive module program for a Chinese hybrid SUV, demonstrating investment in consolidated systems that reduce packaging and integration costs. Meanwhile, AISIN committed approximately USD 0.21 billion to expand CVT production in Haryana and establish AT production in Maharashtra, with operations planned for 2029, to capture India's shift toward automatic transmissions. These investments create opportunities across hybrid transmission engineering, integrated e-drive manufacturing, power electronics integration and regional production capacity, as suppliers seek longer-term OEM contracts and higher system content per vehicle.

Revenue Shift Context

Revenue generation in the automotive transmission market is shifting toward hybrid-capable gearboxes, integrated e-drives, and software-enabled transmission optimization. Hybrid systems increase supplier value by integrating electric motors, power electronics, and gearsets, enabling OEMs to reuse established transmission platforms while adding electric propulsion and regenerative braking. ZF's 8HP evo illustrates this approach, reducing input-shaft losses by approximately 28% and enabling up to 10% additional electric range in specified configurations. Magna's DHD REX creates another revenue opportunity through a modular single-motor architecture supporting electric driving, range extension, and optional parallel-hybrid operation across B to E vehicle segments. These systems are particularly relevant to hybrid SUVs and passenger vehicles where OEMs need electrification without developing entirely new drivetrains. However, higher integration, software validation, and thermal management costs can limit adoption, while single-speed reducers remain cost-effective for most BEVs. Revenue growth will therefore favor suppliers that scale hybrid platforms across multiple OEM programs and monetize integrated hardware, calibration, and control functions, rather than relying solely on gearbox volumes.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the automotive transmission market are increasingly focused on expanding electrified powertrain capabilities, strengthening commercial vehicle portfolios and securing control over critical transmission technologies. In January 2025, Stellantis acquired a minority stake in Punch Powertrain's eDCT joint venture, gaining full control over production and development of electrified dual-clutch transmissions for hybrid vehicles. In January 2026, Allison Transmission completed its USD 2.7 billion acquisition of Dana's off-highway business, expanding its drivetrain and propulsion capabilities across industrial and heavy-duty applications. These deals reflect a shift toward acquiring complementary technologies, integrating transmission hardware with electrified propulsion systems and expanding access to OEM programs. Going forward, M&A activity is likely to favor businesses that strengthen hybrid and electric drive portfolios, commercial vehicle transmission capabilities, aftermarket reach, and regional manufacturing access.

AUTOMOTIVE TRANSMISSION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, OCTOBER 2025-MAY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description November 2025 Acquisition Allison Transmission (US) Dana Incorporated (US) Allison received regulatory approvals to acquire Dana's Off-Highway business for approximately USD 2.7 billion. The deal expands Allison's drivetrain and propulsion portfolio across construction, agriculture, and industrial equipment. It closed on 1 January 2026.

Company Revenue Share Details

The automotive transmission market is characterized by established suppliers with differentiated portfolios across conventional transmissions, hybrid systems, and electric drive units. AISIN, ZF, Magna, Hyundai Transys, and BorgWarner hold strong positions through OEM relationships, transmission engineering expertise, and investments in electrified powertrain technologies. AISIN benefits from its broad AT and CVT portfolio, while ZF leverages its 8HP platform across conventional and hybrid applications. Magna differentiates through modular hybrid architectures, Hyundai Transys through integrated transmission and hybrid drive systems, and BorgWarner through clutch technologies and electrified propulsion modules. Their competitive positioning depends on OEM program wins, technology integration, manufacturing scale, and the ability to reuse platforms across vehicle segments. Unlike a market driven solely by gearbox volumes, revenue share is increasingly influenced by the value of integrated systems supplied per vehicle, hybrid adoption, and regional production capabilities.

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Suspension Market

Automotive Differential Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-transmission-systems-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-transmission-systems.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-transmission-market-worth-94-78-billion-by-2033--marketsandmarkets-302919162.html