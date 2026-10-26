Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Ophir Metals Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (OTCQB: OPHRF) (FSE: W0J) ("Ophir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization and restart of exploration activities at the Company's Breccia Gold Property (the "Property" or "Breccia"), located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho.

"We are very excited for the restart of exploration at Breccia. We believe there is a lot of potential for both gold and silver over the 1 km breccia trend. The Property did not receive the attention it deserved over the past few years, as the Company perused lithium and cesium opportunities. With the exploration focussed on the new trend that returned 25.2 g/t Au in outcrop, we plan on gaining additional understanding of this area," commented Shawn Westcott - CEO of Ophir.

The work program will be focused on the extension of the Property's Breccia Gold Zone to the north-northwest discovered in 2021 (see News Release dated September 20, 2021). Prospecting led to the discovery of a new, mineralized breccia outcrop occurrence located approximately 800 m N-NW of the central Breccia Gold Zone, and several hundred metres west of the extensive gold in soil anomaly situated along the northern portions of the Meadow's Fault Zone. (See Figures 1, 2 and 3)

During the 2021 program a total of 16 samples, including a sample that returned 25.2 g/t Au (outcrop), were collected from a series of large breccia outcrops, extending for at least 200 m in a generally east-west direction (see January 5, 2026 News Release for reported results). The discovery indicates a potential splay off the Meadow's Fault Zone and further highlights the surface exploration potential of the Property, and most specifically the north end of the Meadow's Fault Zone.

Highlights of the Breccia Gold Project:

(See January 5, 2026 News Release for detailed information on the Property)

Property hosts extensive and significant gold mineralization via surface outcrop samples, including: 84.3 g/t Au and 31.3 g/t Ag (Meadows Fault Trend), 57.6 g/t Au and 19.6 g/t Ag (East Breccia Zone) and 16.4 g/t Au and 15.1 g/t Ag (Musgrove Trend) (See figures 1, and 2)

Outcrop sampled from the Property expands the mineralized potential 800 m North-Northwest, along Meadows Fault Zone: 25.2 g/t Au

CSAMT and magnetic surveys on the Property define a continuous structural corridor to the Northwest consistent with the known mineralized trend

The Breccia Gold Property is anchored by a robust geological model, is on trend to the contiguous Challis Gold Project. Additionally, the geophysics dataset including CSAMT and magnetics defines a continuous resistivity corridor coincident with the breccia trend on surface. This integrated dataset confirms the presence of a structurally controlled system that remains open for expansion both along strike and at depth.

Fieldwork and data integration have also identified potential for parallel mineralized corridors extending north and east of the Property's main Breccia Gold Zone (BGZ). The discovery of a new breccia outcrop approximately 800 m north-northwest of the BGZ suggests a structural splay off the Meadows Fault Zone and highlights the Property's broader surface potential.





Figure 1 - Breccia Gold Project exploration trends. Program exploration target in yellow.

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Figure 2 - Breccia Gold Project magnetics. Program exploration target in yellow.

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Figure 3 - Breccia Gold Project CSAMT. Program exploration target in yellow.

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Qualified Person

Trevor Mills, P.G., SME-RM, Principal Geologist / US Operations Manager of Dahrouge Geological Consulting USA Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information and verified the data contained within the news release. Mr. Mills has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed herein. Mr. Mills noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Mills do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

About the Breccia Gold Property

The Breccia Gold Property consists of 52 claims covering approximately 1043 acres (422 ha) within the Blackbird Mining District, in Lemhi County, approximately 40 kilometers southwest of Salmon, Idaho, USA. The Property is accessible by paved highway and a network of well-maintained gravel roads and is host to the historical Gahsmith Gold Mine. Exploration and development activity on the Property dates back to the 1930's and has been exploited by several adits. The current Property includes the Meadows Fault Zone and the lesser explored, parallel Musgrove Mine Trend. Recent exploration carried out in 2018, 2019, and 2020 included the remapping and sampling of the Meadows Fault Zone and the results are suggestive of the existence of a significant low-sulfidation, epithermal gold system.

Further information on the Breccia Gold Property is available in the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated July 6, 2020 and titled "Technical Report on the Breccia Gold Property, Southwest of Salmon, Idaho, USA" filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Company

Ophir Metals Corp. is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the past-producing Breccia gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho, and the Pilipas Lithium Property in James Bay, Quebec. The Company is also advancing the Letter of Intent on the BlackFyre magmatic Cu-Ni-Co project in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Shawn Westcott"

Ophir Metals Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and include statements in this press release related to the exploration and discovery potential of the Property, plans for a future exploration program on the Property, the precious metals exploration potential on the Property, the strong potential of the Breccia Property, the interpretation of exploration and sampling results, potential targets on the Property and the Company's future plans with respect to the Property. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of technical reports, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320851