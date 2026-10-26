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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 11:46 Uhr
115 Leser
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King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: Newsweek Places KFSH in Top 4% of World's Smart Hospitals for Digital Maturity and AI

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is one of only 15 hospitals worldwide to receive both the maximum five-ribbon digital maturity rating and the new Leader in AI Innovation distinction in Newsweek's World's Best Smart Hospitals 2027, placing it among fewer than 4% of the leading 410 hospitals ranked across 33 countries, joining a small global group setting the pace in digital and AI-enabled care.

Five ribbons, the top tier of the ranking's revised digital maturity scale, went to 21 hospitals, while the Leader in AI Innovation distinction, introduced for the first time this year, went to 39. Only 15 hospitals worldwide received both recognitions, spanning five countries, including Saudi Arabia, where KFSH's Riyadh hospital ranked 123rd overall.

KFSH's performance rests on an integrated approach that brings together clinical excellence, pioneering research, and advanced digital capabilities. From artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to intelligent patient-flow management, the hospital translates technology into practical gains in clinical decision-making, operational efficiency, and the patient experience.

Developed by Newsweek and Statista, the ranking combines international peer recommendations with the Statista Smart Hospitals Digital Maturity Survey, which requires supporting evidence and validation by senior management. To earn the AI distinction, a hospital had to score at or above the 70th percentile in both AI peer recognition and AI maturity.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

For more information, please contact Media Coverage at KFSH: mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93780fa5-8afe-4ba7-babb-57bd843f400f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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