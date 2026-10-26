Fake News and Artificial Intelligence: epresspack Puts Newsrooms at the Heart of New Reputation Challenges

From TotalEnergies to CNH, major companies are rethinking their information strategies. Global tech leader epresspack is supporting this transformation through its AEO and GEO technologies.

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the age of artificial intelligence and the proliferation of fake news, companies face a new challenge: ensuring that their official, verified information stands out in an environment where AI-powered search engines play an increasingly important role in how people access information.

To address these challenges, companies such as TotalEnergies rely on epresspack's digital newsroom solutions to centralise their official content, strengthen their visibility and establish a reliable source of information in the fight against misinformation. The energy group has also enhanced its communications strategy by introducing question-and-answer content formats tailored to evolving search behaviours and AI technologies.

Founded in France in 2011, epresspack is the global leader in digital newsrooms and PR software, supporting more than 350 international companies and institutions, including 40% of CAC 40 companies and 15% of the Fortune Global 500.

Through its AEO (Answer Engine Optimisation) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimisation) capabilities, epresspack enables companies to structure their official content to improve its discoverability and increase the likelihood of being cited by AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI and Perplexity.

This approach has already delivered measurable results for CNH, a global leader in agricultural equipment listed on the NYSE and a long-standing epresspack client, which was selected as a pilot for the deployment of AEO and GEO optimisations. The initial results highlight three key findings:

A 193% increase in AI citations between the second and third quarters of 2026, demonstrating the growing visibility of official corporate content.

between the second and third quarters of 2026, demonstrating the growing visibility of official corporate content. Visibility beyond branded searches , with newsroom content now cited not only in queries related to CNH itself but also in searches concerning its areas of expertise.

, with newsroom content now cited not only in queries related to CNH itself but also in searches concerning its areas of expertise. New visibility metrics, in an environment where only around 1% of citations in AI-generated answers lead to clicks, making citations themselves an increasingly important performance indicator for communications teams.

"In the age of artificial intelligence, publishing official information is no longer enough. Companies must ensure that their content is accessible, identifiable and cited by AI engines. This is the new dimension of corporate communications that we are addressing at epresspack," says Antoun Sfeir, Founder and CEO of epresspack.

Discover the CNH case study here

About epresspack

Founded in France in 2011, epresspack is the global leader in digital newsrooms and public relations software. Its platform supports more than 350 organisations across 24 countries, including 40% of CAC 40 companies and 15% of the Fortune Global 500, helping them manage, distribute and maximise the value of their content.

Combining digital newsrooms, media relations management, content distribution and analytics, epresspack enables companies to centralise their communications and strengthen their visibility among journalists, search engines and artificial intelligence platforms. Through its AEO and GEO optimisations, the platform helps AI engines identify and cite official corporate content.

In 2025, epresspack accelerated its international growth with the acquisition of TheNewsMarket, the US leader in digital newsrooms, expanding its client portfolio to include brands and organisations such as Fidelity, adidas, CNH, Kia, Genesis and the IMF.

With teams in Paris, London, Milan, San Francisco and Ahmedabad, epresspack combines a global presence with dedicated, local support for corporate communications teams.

www.epresspack.com

Press Contact

marketing@epresspack.com

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