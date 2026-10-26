Sugar Substitutes Market worth $32.93 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the sugar substitutes market is estimated to be USD 25.88 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 32.93 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2026 to 2031.

Sugar Substitutes Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 25.88 billion

USD 25.88 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 32.93 billion

USD 32.93 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.9%

Sugar Substitutes Market Trends & Insights:

Sugar substitutes are increasingly used in food and beverage products to reduce sugar content while maintaining sweetness, taste, and product functionality. Growing health consciousness, rising demand for low-calorie and reduced-sugar products, and the increasing adoption of natural sweeteners and advanced sugar-reduction technologies are driving market growth. However, market expansion is constrained by formulation challenges related to taste and aftertaste, varying regulatory requirements, higher costs of certain alternative sweeteners, and fluctuations in raw material availability.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% in the sugar substitutes market during the forecast period.

The high-intensity sweeteners segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The artificial segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The dry segment is estimated to account for a larger market share of 56.4% in 2026.

The beverages segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

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The sugar substitute market is witnessing significant growth due to various driving factors. Currently, clean-label demand is a very prominent factor, as consumers are focusing on natural ingredients without artificial additives. Moreover, innovation in food and beverages is inspiring manufacturers to develop substitutes for sugar in the marketplace, creating alternatives to enhance their product formulations while retaining taste and quality. Furthermore, the trend for consumption of plant-based diets is increasing demand for natural sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit extract. Regulatory support and favorable government policies toward sugar substitutes support the food manufacturing industry. Technological and production improvements tend to be more efficient and cost-effective with high-intensity sweetener extraction and refinement. The increasing maturity of the e-commerce segment and health-focused retail channels is providing such alternatives to consumers and further driving the growth of the market.

By form, liquid segment to witness significant CAGR during forecasted period.

Liquid sweeteners are gaining importance globally in the food and beverage industry. They have gained popularity over the years with the establishment of nutrition benefits, long shelf life, and easy consumption. There are several types of sugar substitutes available in liquid and syrup forms. For example, high-fructose corn syrup is sometimes used in the production of chocolates. Additionally, liquid maltitol provides 75 to 90 percent of the sweetness of sucrose, making it suitable for various confectionery products like candies. Maltitol does not significantly contribute to tooth decay and can help reduce the risk of cavities. Furthermore, Elo Life Systems from North Carolina (US) has developed a unique formulation based on monk fruit, which distinguishes the company in the growing market for liquid sugar substitutes. This innovation is expected to meet the increasing demand for convenient and easy-to-use sweeteners. Consumers are constantly on the lookout for a healthy alternative to sugar. Liquid sweeteners with no calories and all-natural high-intensity sweetness are thus on the rise. Sweeteners like those advanced by Elo have an outstanding sensory profile as they derive from plant sources that are readily available. Hence, they find application in the food and drinks manufacturing sector seeking viable alternatives that are safe and cheaper to add flavor without compromising on the quality.

By type, high fructose corn syrup segment to account for largest market share during forecast period.

The high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) segment holds a significant share of the sugar substitutes market. HFCS is a corn-based syrup that is produced through hydrolysis, isomerization, and purification processes, which results in a syrup with varying compositions of glucose and fructose. This sweet and relatively inexpensive alternative to sucrose quickly became a staple in the food industry, contributing sweetness, stability, and functional benefits to a wide range of products, including sodas, fruit drinks, baked goods, and condiments, among many other processed foods. According to FDA regulations (21 CFR 184.1866), HFCS typically contains either 42% or 55% fructose and is available in two main forms: HFCS 42 and HFCS 55. HFCS 42 is generally used in cereals, processed foods, and baked goods, while most soft drinks are made with HFCS 55.

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By region, Asia Pacific to account for second-largest market share during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region's strong market position is supported by rising health consciousness, increasing demand for low-calorie and reduced-sugar products, and the expansion of the food and beverage manufacturing industry. Growing consumption of packaged beverages, confectionery, bakery products, dairy products, and functional foods across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate sugar substitutes into their formulations. Increasing concerns regarding excessive sugar consumption, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences are further supporting demand for natural and artificial sweeteners. In addition, growing investments in stevia-based ingredients, monk fruit extracts, sugar alcohols, and other innovative sweetening solutions are strengthening the region's market presence.

Top Companies in the Sugar Substitutes Market

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), GLG Life Tech Corporation (Canada), Celanese Corporation (US), Roquette Frères (France), Prakash Chemicals International Private Limited (India), and others.

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Investment Funding Context

MycoTechnology, Inc. (US), a food ingredient innovation company specializing in mushroom fermentation and taste modulation, secured USD 85 million in Series E funding in March 2022. The round was led by an affiliate of the Oman Investment Authority and included participation from new and existing investors such as Nourish Ventures, Bunge Ventures, Tyson Ventures, and other food and agriculture-focused investors. The funding was intended to advance the company's proprietary fermentation platform, support the development of novel food ingredients, and expand its geographic presence across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. MycoTechnology's focus on flavor modulation and sugar-reduction solutions highlights the role of investment in developing innovative ingredients for the sugar substitutes market.

Revenue Shift Context

The sugar substitutes market is estimated at USD 25.88 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 32.93 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for reduced-sugar and low-calorie food and beverage products, rising health consciousness, and growing adoption of alternative sweeteners. Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios of stevia, monk fruit, allulose, sugar alcohols, and other high-intensity sweeteners to address evolving consumer preferences and product reformulation requirements. In addition, advances in fermentation, bioconversion, and taste-modulation technologies are helping ingredient manufacturers improve sweetness profiles and reduce undesirable aftertastes. However, formulation costs, regulatory requirements, raw material availability, and the technical challenges of replicating sugar's functional properties continue to influence market development.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Companies operating across the broader food ingredient industry are pursuing acquisitions to expand their ingredient portfolios, strengthen regional presence, and improve access to processing capabilities and customer markets. Such transactions can provide opportunities to broaden application expertise and strengthen capabilities in natural ingredients, flavor modulation, and food formulation. However, acquisitions involving flavor or fruit ingredients should be distinguished from direct sugar-substitute transactions unless a specific sweetener or sugar-reduction connection is established.

In May 2026, Heartland Food Products Group (US) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Americas business of Whole Earth Brand (US), including its Equal, Whole Earth, Swerve, and Chuker sweetener brands. The transaction is expected to expand Heartland's sweetener portfolio and strengthen its presence across low- and no-calorie sweeteners and sugar-reduction solutions. The acquisition represents a direct development in the sugar substitutes market, broadening Heartland's branded sweetener offerings and market reach.

In January 2026, HSH Chemie GmbH (Germany) acquired Hamburg Fructose GmbH International (Germany) and No Sugar Sugar GmbH (Germany), expanding its food ingredient portfolio and capabilities in sweeteners and sugar alternatives. While Hamburg Fructose GmbH International strengthens its position in fructose and sweetening ingredients, No Sugar Sugar GmbH adds a consumer-focused business specializing in sugar-alternative products. These acquisitions broaden HSH Chemie's presence across sweetener distribution and consumer channels, supporting its expansion in the wider sugar substitutes market.

SUGAR SUBSTITUTES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2026-MAY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May-26 Acquisition Heartland Food Products Group (US) Whole Earth Brand (US) Heartland Food Products Group entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Americas business of Whole Earth Brand, including its Equal, Whole Earth, Swerve, and Chuker sweetener brands. The transaction is expected to expand Heartland's sweetener portfolio and strengthen its presence across low- and no-calorie sweeteners and sugar-reduction solutions. The acquisition represents a direct development in the sugar substitutes market, broadening Heartland's branded sweetener offerings and market reach. Jan-26 Acquisition HSH Chemie GmbH (Germany) Hamburg Fructose GmbH International (Germany) and No Sugar Sugar GmbH (Germany) HSH Chemie GmbH acquired Hamburg Fructose GmbH International and No Sugar Sugar GmbH, expanding its food ingredient portfolio and capabilities in sweeteners and sugar alternatives. While Hamburg Fructose GmbH International strengthens its position in fructose and sweetening ingredients, No Sugar Sugar GmbH adds a consumer-focused business specializing in sugar-alternative products. These acquisitions broaden HSH Chemie's presence across sweetener distribution and consumer channels, supporting its expansion in the wider sugar substitutes market.

Company Revenue Share Details

The sugar substitutes market is moderately fragmented, with key players including Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Tate & Lyle (UK). These companies compete through diverse sweetener portfolios, strong global distribution networks, advanced ingredient technologies, established customer relationships, and innovative solutions tailored to the growing demand for reduced-sugar and low-calorie food and beverage products. Competition is driven by the development of natural sweeteners, sugar-reduction technologies, taste-modulation solutions, and ingredients that deliver improved sweetness profiles and functionality across diverse applications.

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