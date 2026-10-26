Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market worth $10.02 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market is projected to grow from USD 1.41 billion in 2026 to USD 10.02 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 263 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market - Global Forecast to 2033"

Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2033

2021-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 1.41 billion

USD 1.41 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 10.02 billion

USD 10.02 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 32.3%

Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market Trends & Insights:

The data center coolant distribution units' market is experiencing consistent expansion, driven by the accelerated adoption of liquid cooling technologies in hyperscale facilities, the rapid growth of AI/ML and HPC workloads, and the enforcement of stricter energy efficiency and sustainability mandates. Widening deployment across colocation, enterprise, and telecom data centers is broadening the market outlook. Ongoing developments, including advanced product introductions, strategic collaborations with technology providers, and capacity expansions by major players, are reshaping the competitive landscape.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.1%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

In-row coolant distribution units segment accounted for a share of 54.3% in terms of value in 2025.

The hyperscale data centers segment accounted for the largest share of 77.0%, in terms of value, in 2025.

The direct-to-chip cooling segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period.

Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., Delta Electronics, Inc., nVent, and DCX Liquid Cooling Systems were identified as star players in the data center coolant distributon units' market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Nortek Air Solutions, Excool Ltd, and LNEYA Thermo Refrigeration Co., Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The demand for data center coolant distribution units is experiencing significant growth, mainly driven by their essential function in delivering efficient liquid cooling solutions for high-density data centers. The increase in AI, HPC, and cloud workloads, along with the need for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling options, are key factors propelling the expansion of the data center coolant distribution unit's market.

In-row segment to hold significant share of global data center coolant distribution units market during the forecast period



By type, the in-row CDU segment is expected to lead the data center coolant distribution units industry throughout the forecast period. In-row CDUs are designed to be placed directly within server rows, enabling them to cool high-density racks while reducing energy loss. Hyperscale data centers and colocation providers increasingly favor them due to their compact footprint and modular design, which offer better temperature control and scalability. The rising use of AI and cloud-based workloads within data centers is further boosting demand for In-Row CDUs, as these coolant distribution units are vital in helping data centers meet modern performance and sustainability standards.

Direct-to-chip cooling segment to lead data center coolant distribution units market during the forecast period



By cooling segment, the direct-to-chip cooling segment is expected to hold a leading position within the data center coolant distribution units market. Direct-to-chip cooling delivers coolant directly through cold plates to heat-generating processors or GPUs, making this segment ideal for applications such as AI, HPC, and advanced cloud workloads that produce high thermal loads. Direct-to-chip cooling is more efficient than air-cooling methods, reduces power consumption, and supports higher rack densities. As data centers increasingly focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, direct-to-chip cooling has become the preferred choice for balancing high performance with environmental responsibility.

Hyperscale data centers segment to dominate data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period



Hyperscale data centers are expected to dominate the data center coolant distribution units market, driven by growth in cloud computing, AI workloads, and the demand for large-capacity digital infrastructure. These data centers use significant power and have high rack densities, so they depend on liquid cooling systems to maintain efficiency and reliability. Coolant distribution units are essential because they connect to facility-level cooling systems and help hyperscale data centers better manage temperature control. In North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, hyperscale data centers are setting ambitious goals to invest in eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions, which will further promote the adoption of coolant distribution units in these facilities.

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North America to lead global data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period

In 2025, North America emerged as the leading data center coolant distribution units market. Projections suggest this region will experience a strong CAGR from 2026 to 2033, driven by numerous hyperscale data centers, colocation providers, and enterprises. The US hosts major cloud service providers who are early adopters of advanced liquid cooling solutions to manage increasing rack densities and AI-based workloads. The ongoing deployment of vast digital infrastructure, combined with strict sustainability standards, is fueling the adoption of coolant distribution units across the region. Supported by technological advancements and government backing, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the global CDU market.

Key Players

Leading players in the data center coolant distribution units companies include Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), nVent (US), and DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), among others.

Investment and Funding

The data center coolant distribution units (CDU) market has experienced episodic investment activity, with funding concentrated in a few transactions rather than showing a continuous upward trend. Investment activity was strongest in 2020, when two deals attracted USD 166.2 million, before moderating to USD 64.6 million across four deals in 2021 and USD 86.7 million across three deals in 2022. Funding fell to USD 17.0 million from one deal in 2023, then rose modestly to USD 20.0 million from one deal in 2024. The historical funding pattern indicates selective capital deployment toward liquid-cooling technologies, while more recent industry developments point to renewed investment interest as AI-driven high-density computing accelerates demand for direct liquid cooling. Uptime Institute reported in 2026 that direct liquid cooling had attracted significant investment over the preceding two years, driven largely by the buildout of dense AI training clusters and increasing rack power requirements.

Revenue Shift

The data center CDU market is shifting revenue opportunity toward higher-capacity, modular, and redundant cooling systems, driven by the increasing adoption of direct liquid cooling for AI, high-performance computing, and other high-density workloads. As rack power densities rise, CDUs are increasingly being deployed at the hundreds-of-kilowatts-to-megawatt scale, with larger units often serving multiple IT racks and configured in redundant arrangements to improve system resilience. Vertiv, for example, has introduced 350 kW and 2.3 MW CDUs specifically to support high-density AI deployments while allowing liquid-cooled and traditional air-cooled racks to operate within the same data center. Although traditional air cooling remains widely used, growing rack densities and higher individual server power are accelerating the need for liquid cooling; Uptime Institute's 2025 survey identified higher rack density as the leading driver of direct liquid cooling adoption, cited by 69% of respondents.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the data center coolant distribution units market are driven by the need to expand product portfolios, strengthen regional presence, and enhance manufacturing capabilities. Companies are pursuing strategic acquisitions to access new end-use markets and capitalize on growing demand.

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