Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG's ISSCA Division Announces Successful Santa Cruz, Bolivia Conference, October 23-24

A new country on ISSCA's calendar extends the division's market-by-market Latin American education cadence.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, announces another successful ISSCA, its ISSCA division's regenerative medicine conference in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, this last weekend October 23-24 at Hotel Los Tajibos.

The Santa Cruz conference extends ISSCA's Latin American physician-education strategy into a market the organization has not previously featured prominently in its conference calendar, complementing established programming in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. The program includes ISSCA's flagship and peptide-medicine certification tracks. While ISSCA certifications have been company-issued educational credentials and were not a US governmental or board-specialty accreditation; we are hoping to secure soon endorsements from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA / uba.ar) - the largest medical school in Latin America with a strong track record of graduates becoming U.S. physicians - for certificates and training programs.

ISSCA said Bolivia reflects continued regional demand for structured regenerative medicine training and its strategy of expanding physician access market-by-market across Latin America.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented: "Every new country on ISSCA's calendar represents physicians who previously had limited access to structured regenerative medicine training of this type. Bolivia is the next step in that expansion."

Individually a smaller, new-market event, like this one in Santa Cruz Bolivia this weekend, now called "ISSCA Signature" events, reaffirms evidence of our repeatable regional-expansion cadence - one of a series of 2026 Latin American conference additions that, together, demonstrate a systematic build-out of RMTG's global physician network.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technologies across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA)

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is the physician-education division of Global Stem Cells Group. Founded in 2009, ISSCA has trained more than 12,000 physicians across more than 45 countries in regenerative medicine, longevity medicine, and related disciplines through certifications, fellowships, conferences, and online education.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtgs-issca-division-announces-successful-santa-cruz-bolivia-conference-october-23-24-1241513