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WKN: A3D8GD | ISIN: CA6293521051 | Ticker-Symbol: N7N
Frankfurt
26.10.26 | 09:55
0,132 Euro
-0,75 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
26.10.2026 12:02 Uhr
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NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Provides Corporate Updates

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated May 8, 2026, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the option to purchase agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated May 5, 2025, between the Company and an arm's length party for the properties located south of the Company's Rio Grande Project known as Archibarca II and Archibarca III, totalling 3,236 hectares. The objective of the Option Agreement for the properties is to evaluate potential additional water sources for the Project and provide optionality for future development planning.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company made cash payments of USD $150,000 and issued 226,850 common shares at a price of $0.30 per common share to the arm's length party. No net smelter royalty exist on the properties, and no finder's fees were paid for this transaction.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Gabriel Rubacha
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com
Email: info@noalithium.com
Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709
Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of exploration drilling, further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/noa-lithium-provides-corporate-updates-1240665

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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