Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Discovers New Bulk-Scale MTH Gold Zone, Reports Record High-Grade Intercept at Mosquito and Expands Drill Program to 20,000 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to report the discovery of the MTH Zone at its Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland. Drilling intersected a thick, sulphide-rich tuffaceous sedimentary horizon in a previously undrilled area immediately east of the Mosquito Deposit resource limits. The MTH Zone remains open in all directions and is associated with a large geophysical anomaly. The discovery expands the known footprint of gold mineralization beyond the current Mosquito Deposit resource limits and indicates that the Mosquito Deposit and MTH Zone may form part of a larger mineralized bulk-scale setting. In addition, confirmation drilling within the Mosquito Deposit returned the highest-grade interval to date within the deposit; 94.10m grading 0.77 g/t Au, including 2.50m grading 7.88 g/t Au in hole MH-26-02 (see Maps 1, 2 and 3 below).
Gold intervals within the newly discovered MTH Zone are highlighted below. For a complete record of drill results, refer to Table 1 below. Based on the current geological interpretation, reported drill hole thicknesses are estimated to approximate true thickness.
- 154.78m grading 0.34 g/t Au including 11.40m grading 1.01 g/t Au (MH-26-05)
- 50.00m grading 1.01 g/t Au including 4.70m grading 2.75 g/t Au (MH-26-06)
- 90.65m grading 0.33 g/t Au including 14.90m grading 0.83 g/t Au (MH-26-07)
- 48.90m grading 0.73 g/t Au including 6.65m grading 1.65 g/t Au (MH-26-08)
Gold intervals within the Mosquito Deposit resource limits are highlighted below. For a complete record of drill results, refer to Table 1 below. Based on the current geological interpretation, reported drill hole thicknesses are estimated to approximate true thickness:
- 33.20m grading 1.07 g/t Au including 6.20m grading 2.01 g/t Au (MH-26-01)
- 94.10m grading 0.77 g/t Au including 2.50m grading 7.88 g/t Au (MH-26-02)
- 59.20m grading 0.49 g/t Au including 11.00m grading 1.00 g/t Au (MH-26-03)
- 19.87m grading 0.41 g/t Au including 1.10m grading 2.46 g/t Au (MH-26-04)
Key Takeaways:
- The MTH Zone comprises a thick, gold-bearing sedimentary horizon that remains open in all directions;
- Drilling has traced the MTH Zone from the eastern limit of the Mosquito Deposit to more than 400 metres east of the current resource limits;
- Confirmation drilling at the Mosquito Deposit returned the highest-grade interval to date within the deposit; 94.10 m grading 0.77 g/t Au, including 2.50 m grading 7.88 g/t Au;
- More than 60% of the interpreted intrusion associated with the Mosquito Deposit remains untested by drilling; and
- Drilling indicates that the Mosquito Deposit and MTH Zone may form part of a larger and more complex bulk scale mineralized system extending beyond the current resource limits.
Rocky Shore's President & CEO Ken Lapierre commented, "The discovery of the MTH Zone is changing our understanding of the Gold Anchor system. While the Mosquito Deposit delivered encouraging results, drilling on the MTH Zone is now demonstrating that gold mineralization extends well beyond the current resource limits into a broader mineralized setting. With multiple expansion opportunities emerging and significant portions of the system still untested, increasing the program to 20,000 metres is a logical next step as we continue to evaluate the scale of Gold Anchor."
Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Highlights
Drill Hole #
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t) *
Comment
MH-26-01
117.00
150.20
33.20
1.07
Mosquito Deposit
Including
117.00
129.00
12.00
1.29
including
144.00
150.20
6.20
2.01
MH-26-02
87.50
181.60
94.10
0.77
Mosquito Deposit
including
158.15
181.60
23.45
1.67
including
166.50
171.70
5.20
4.46
Including
170.00
172.50
2.50
7.88
Including
170.65
171.70
1.05
17.20
MH-26-03
135.30
194.50
59.20
0.49
Mosquito Deposit
including
154.00
178.50
24.50
0.66
including
167.50
178.50
11.00
1.00
MH-26-04
148.00
158.25
10.25
0.44
Hangingwall Zone
and
188.00
207.87
19.87
0.41
Mosquito Deposit
including
190.60
191.70
1.10
2.46
MH-26-05
221.00
375.78
154.78
0.34
MTH Zone
including
298.50
318.50
20.00
0.78
including
299.60
311.00
11.40
1.01
MH-26-06
168.89
178.77
9.88
1.03
Hangingwall Zone
including
176.00
178.77
2.77
1.87
249.00
299.00
50.00
1.01
MTH Zone
including
250.00
258.00
8.00
1.48
Including
278.00
282.70
4.70
2.75
including
287.00
295.08
8.08
1.48
MH-26-07
239.70
330.35
90.65
0.33
MTH Zone
including
315.45
330.35
14.90
0.83
including
328.35
330.35
2.00
2.46
MH-26-08
245.80
390.20
144.40
0.34
MTH Zone
including
245.80
294.70
48.90
0.73
including
245.80
252.45
6.65
1.65
*Assays from MH-26-09 to MH-26-13 are pending.
Drill Hole Summary
|Number
|Actual E (83)
|Actual N (83)
|Dip
|Azimuth
|Metres Drilled
MH-26-01
604224
5367610
-45
340
181
MH-26-02
604118
5367546
-45
340
205
MH-26-03
604187
5367458
-45
340
262
MH-26-04
604202
5367361
-45
340
256
MH-26-05
604155
5367363
-45
70
532
MH-26-06
604155
5367363
-65
70
367
MH-26-07
604544
5367478
-45
340
400
MH-26-08
604544
5367478
-68
340
391
MH-26-09
604544
5367478
-90
---
432
MH-26-10
604642
5367503
-90
---
418
MH-26-11
604743
5367529
-90
---
412
MH-26-12
604836
5367552
-90
---
460
MH-26-13
604237
5367263
-45
340
388
Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
All samples are collected and prepared for shipment in the field for submission to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Eastern Analytical is independent of Rocky Shore. Blank and Certified Reference Material (CRM) are included, such that for every 18 samples, 1 blank and 1 CRM are included. Samples are shipped directly by in-field personnel, who maintain the chain of custody until samples are delivered to the laboratory. Rock preparation at the lab involves crushing up to 3 kg to 80% passing 10 mesh, 250 grams split, and pulverizing to 95% passing 150 mesh. For gold analysis, a 30 g sample is subjected to a fire assay, digested in aqua regia, and analyzed by atomic absorption (AA).
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101.
About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior explorer focused on two projects in central Newfoundland: Gold Anchor and Rocky Pond VMS. The more than 1,200-square-kilometre Gold Anchor Project is the second-largest property in an emerging, underexplored Canadian gold district. It hosts the near-surface, bulk-scale Mosquito and Reid orogenic gold deposits, the bulk-scale MTH Zone and structurally controlled targets, including the Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone along the Appleton Fault Corridor, southwest of and along trend from major gold discoveries and deposits. The Rocky Pond VMS Project, in the Roberts Arm VMS Belt and on trend to the former world-class Buchans mine, contains the gold-rich, high-grade Handcamp VMS Zone and several copper-rich VMS showings along a 40-kilometre trend.
Please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.
Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
For more information, please contact:
Ken Lapierre,
President & CEO
Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
T: +1 (647) 678-3879
E: ken@rockyshoregold.com
Cathy Hume, CEO
CHF Capital Markets
T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251
E: cathy@chfir.com
Twitter: @RockyShoreGold
LinkedIn: @RockyShoreGold
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the results of exploration and the advancement of the Company's properties, the exploration potential, the price of gold, the geology and potential mineralization of the Gold Anchor project and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral resource exploration including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of mineral resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-discovers-new-bulk-scale-mth-gold-zone-reports-record-high-grade-inte-1241486