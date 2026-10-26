Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Discovers New Bulk-Scale MTH Gold Zone, Reports Record High-Grade Intercept at Mosquito and Expands Drill Program to 20,000 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to report the discovery of the MTH Zone at its Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland. Drilling intersected a thick, sulphide-rich tuffaceous sedimentary horizon in a previously undrilled area immediately east of the Mosquito Deposit resource limits. The MTH Zone remains open in all directions and is associated with a large geophysical anomaly. The discovery expands the known footprint of gold mineralization beyond the current Mosquito Deposit resource limits and indicates that the Mosquito Deposit and MTH Zone may form part of a larger mineralized bulk-scale setting. In addition, confirmation drilling within the Mosquito Deposit returned the highest-grade interval to date within the deposit; 94.10m grading 0.77 g/t Au, including 2.50m grading 7.88 g/t Au in hole MH-26-02 (see Maps 1, 2 and 3 below).

Gold intervals within the newly discovered MTH Zone are highlighted below. For a complete record of drill results, refer to Table 1 below. Based on the current geological interpretation, reported drill hole thicknesses are estimated to approximate true thickness.

154.78m grading 0.34 g/t Au including 11.40m grading 1.01 g/t Au (MH-26-05)

50.00m grading 1.01 g/t Au including 4.70m grading 2.75 g/t Au (MH-26-06)

90.65m grading 0.33 g/t Au including 14.90m grading 0.83 g/t Au (MH-26-07)

48.90m grading 0.73 g/t Au including 6.65m grading 1.65 g/t Au (MH-26-08)

Gold intervals within the Mosquito Deposit resource limits are highlighted below. For a complete record of drill results, refer to Table 1 below. Based on the current geological interpretation, reported drill hole thicknesses are estimated to approximate true thickness:

33.20m grading 1.07 g/t Au including 6.20m grading 2.01 g/t Au (MH-26-01)

94.10m grading 0.77 g/t Au including 2.50m grading 7.88 g/t Au (MH-26-02)

59.20m grading 0.49 g/t Au including 11.00m grading 1.00 g/t Au (MH-26-03)

19.87m grading 0.41 g/t Au including 1.10m grading 2.46 g/t Au (MH-26-04)

Key Takeaways:

The MTH Zone comprises a thick, gold-bearing sedimentary horizon that remains open in all directions;

Drilling has traced the MTH Zone from the eastern limit of the Mosquito Deposit to more than 400 metres east of the current resource limits;

Confirmation drilling at the Mosquito Deposit returned the highest-grade interval to date within the deposit; 94.10 m grading 0.77 g/t Au, including 2.50 m grading 7.88 g/t Au;

More than 60% of the interpreted intrusion associated with the Mosquito Deposit remains untested by drilling; and

Drilling indicates that the Mosquito Deposit and MTH Zone may form part of a larger and more complex bulk scale mineralized system extending beyond the current resource limits.

Rocky Shore's President & CEO Ken Lapierre commented, "The discovery of the MTH Zone is changing our understanding of the Gold Anchor system. While the Mosquito Deposit delivered encouraging results, drilling on the MTH Zone is now demonstrating that gold mineralization extends well beyond the current resource limits into a broader mineralized setting. With multiple expansion opportunities emerging and significant portions of the system still untested, increasing the program to 20,000 metres is a logical next step as we continue to evaluate the scale of Gold Anchor."

Map 1: A large-scale setting has emerged where the porphyry intrusive footprint (white colour with light black dash lines around its perimeter) extends well beyond the porphyry-hosted Mosquito Deposit (transparent grey colour with thick dashed black lines). The MTH Zone (red star) is associated with a distinct resistivity anomaly (purple hues) east of the present resource limits. Both the anomaly which wraps around the intrusion and the remaining untested porphyry intrusive footprint remains untested.





Map 2: North half of the Gold Anchor Project, highlighting the Mosquito and Reid gold deposits and the MTH Zone proximal to the Dog Bay Line Fault, as well as the nearby Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone within the Lane Pond Gold Target along the Appleton Fault Corridor.

Map 3: Location of Rocky Shore's Gold Anchor and Rocky Pond VMS projects in central Newfoundland. Gold Anchor lies along trend from NFGC's gold discoveries, while Rocky Pond lies within the Roberts Arm VMS Belt and along trend from the former Buchans VMS mine.

Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Highlights

Drill Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) * Comment MH-26-01 117.00 150.20 33.20 1.07 Mosquito Deposit Including 117.00 129.00 12.00 1.29 including 144.00 150.20 6.20 2.01 MH-26-02 87.50 181.60 94.10 0.77 Mosquito Deposit including 158.15 181.60 23.45 1.67 including 166.50 171.70 5.20 4.46 Including 170.00 172.50 2.50 7.88 Including 170.65 171.70 1.05 17.20 MH-26-03 135.30 194.50 59.20 0.49 Mosquito Deposit including 154.00 178.50 24.50 0.66 including 167.50 178.50 11.00 1.00 MH-26-04 148.00 158.25 10.25 0.44 Hangingwall Zone and 188.00 207.87 19.87 0.41 Mosquito Deposit including 190.60 191.70 1.10 2.46 MH-26-05 221.00 375.78 154.78 0.34 MTH Zone including 298.50 318.50 20.00 0.78 including 299.60 311.00 11.40 1.01 MH-26-06 168.89 178.77 9.88 1.03 Hangingwall Zone including 176.00 178.77 2.77 1.87 249.00 299.00 50.00 1.01 MTH Zone including 250.00 258.00 8.00 1.48 Including 278.00 282.70 4.70 2.75 including 287.00 295.08 8.08 1.48 MH-26-07 239.70 330.35 90.65 0.33 MTH Zone including 315.45 330.35 14.90 0.83 including 328.35 330.35 2.00 2.46 MH-26-08 245.80 390.20 144.40 0.34 MTH Zone including 245.80 294.70 48.90 0.73 including 245.80 252.45 6.65 1.65

*Assays from MH-26-09 to MH-26-13 are pending.

Drill Hole Summary

Number Actual E (83) Actual N (83) Dip Azimuth Metres Drilled MH-26-01 604224 5367610 -45 340 181 MH-26-02 604118 5367546 -45 340 205 MH-26-03 604187 5367458 -45 340 262 MH-26-04 604202 5367361 -45 340 256 MH-26-05 604155 5367363 -45 70 532 MH-26-06 604155 5367363 -65 70 367 MH-26-07 604544 5367478 -45 340 400 MH-26-08 604544 5367478 -68 340 391 MH-26-09 604544 5367478 -90 --- 432 MH-26-10 604642 5367503 -90 --- 418 MH-26-11 604743 5367529 -90 --- 412 MH-26-12 604836 5367552 -90 --- 460 MH-26-13 604237 5367263 -45 340 388

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

All samples are collected and prepared for shipment in the field for submission to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Eastern Analytical is independent of Rocky Shore. Blank and Certified Reference Material (CRM) are included, such that for every 18 samples, 1 blank and 1 CRM are included. Samples are shipped directly by in-field personnel, who maintain the chain of custody until samples are delivered to the laboratory. Rock preparation at the lab involves crushing up to 3 kg to 80% passing 10 mesh, 250 grams split, and pulverizing to 95% passing 150 mesh. For gold analysis, a 30 g sample is subjected to a fire assay, digested in aqua regia, and analyzed by atomic absorption (AA).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior explorer focused on two projects in central Newfoundland: Gold Anchor and Rocky Pond VMS. The more than 1,200-square-kilometre Gold Anchor Project is the second-largest property in an emerging, underexplored Canadian gold district. It hosts the near-surface, bulk-scale Mosquito and Reid orogenic gold deposits, the bulk-scale MTH Zone and structurally controlled targets, including the Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone along the Appleton Fault Corridor, southwest of and along trend from major gold discoveries and deposits. The Rocky Pond VMS Project, in the Roberts Arm VMS Belt and on trend to the former world-class Buchans mine, contains the gold-rich, high-grade Handcamp VMS Zone and several copper-rich VMS showings along a 40-kilometre trend.

Please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre,

President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

Twitter: @RockyShoreGold

LinkedIn: @RockyShoreGold

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the results of exploration and the advancement of the Company's properties, the exploration potential, the price of gold, the geology and potential mineralization of the Gold Anchor project and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral resource exploration including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of mineral resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-discovers-new-bulk-scale-mth-gold-zone-reports-record-high-grade-inte-1241486