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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Verosoft Launches Verovia to Turn AI into Industrial Value

Verosoft Launches Verovia to Turn AI into Industrial Value

New Microsoft-first AI orchestration platform connects industrial systems, enterprise applications, and AI agents to automate operations and accelerate AI adoption.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verosoft, a Microsoft-first industrial technology company, today announced the general availability of Verovia, its AI orchestration and automation platform designed to help industrial organizations move beyond AI experimentation and put artificial intelligence to work across their operations.

Verovia connects industrial equipment, enterprise applications, and AI agents to automate processes across systems and departments. Built around the Microsoft ecosystem, the platform enables organizations to deploy AI without replacing their existing technology infrastructure.

"After more than 20 years developing enterprise asset management solutions within Microsoft Dynamics, we're extending our expertise with The Asset Guardian (TAG) into AI orchestration and automation," said Martin Turgeon, President of Verosoft. "We can now connect industrial data directly to AI, put information into business context, and automate processes across entire operations."

Industrial AI Built for Results

Building on its IoT capabilities introduced in spring 2026, Verosoft brings together equipment monitoring, asset management, and AI-powered automation to help industrial organizations operate more efficiently.

In pilot projects across transportation, energy, construction, and manufacturing, Verosoft's technologies are showing promising early results, particularly in reducing equipment downtime, accelerating data analysis, and eliminating manual data entry in specific workflows.

"AI's real value isn't measured by the number of agents deployed, but by the work they accomplish," said Alexis Turgeon, Director of Innovation at Verosoft. "We're seeing dramatic improvements in operational efficiency by connecting AI directly to business processes. Verovia makes these capabilities accessible and scalable across the industrial enterprise."

Enterprise AI with Governance Built In

Verovia enables IT teams to manage how AI agents access information, interact with applications, and execute actions.

With Microsoft Entra ID integration, role-based permissions, approval workflows, and auditable activity records, organizations can expand automation while maintaining visibility and human oversight of critical decisions.

New Growth Opportunities for Microsoft Partners

Verovia creates opportunities for Microsoft partners to expand into industrial AI orchestration and automation.

By providing the infrastructure for connectivity, AI agents, application development, and governance, Verovia allows partners to focus on solving customer challenges rather than building an entire AI technology stack.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure partners can develop industry-specific solutions, accelerate implementations, and introduce recurring AI consulting and managed services.

See Industrial AI in Action at Convergence 2026

Verosoft will showcase real-world industrial AI use cases and measurable results at Convergence 2026, taking place December 8-11 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Availability

Verovia is available beginning October 26, 2026, with a free version that enables organizations and Microsoft partners to explore AI orchestration and automation.

About Verosoft: Propelling Industries

Verosoft is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications and a Microsoft-first operational technology company that builds software to help industrial enterprises prevent unplanned downtime and orchestrate governed AI across their sites and systems. Its two main product lines are TAG Mobi, an enterprise asset management platform deployed in more than 150 countries, and Verovia, an AI orchestration and automation platform. Both are built on Microsoft Dynamics 365. Verosoft serves organizations ranging from single-site operators to 2,000-user enterprise deployments through a global network of more than 60 certified Microsoft partners.

Media Contact: Louis-Philippe Tremblay, Verosoft, marketing@verosoftdesign.com; www.verosoftdesign.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verosoft-launches-verovia-to-turn-ai-into-industrial-value-302918490.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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