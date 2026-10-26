IHG Hotels & Resorts: Regent Hong Kong Named Among Top 3 Hotels in Hong Kong and Macao in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2026

Regent Hong Kong Named Among Top 3 Hotels in Hong Kong and Macao in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2026

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Hong Kong has been named among the top three hotels in Hong Kong and Macao in the Condé Nast Traveler U.S. Readers' Choice Awards 2026, placing third with a score of 98.98 in the publication's "Top 10 Hotels in Hong Kong and Macau" category. A flagship within IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, the hotel welcomes the honour as a meaningful international endorsement of its distinctive approach to luxury hospitality.

Chosen by readers, the recognition carries particular significance as an expression of travellers' appreciation and reinforces Regent Hong Kong's position among the region's leading luxury hotels. For the hotel, it affirms a simple belief: the most memorable stays feel genuinely personal.

Recognition rooted in care

"To be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's readers is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences our guests carry with them," said Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong. "This honour belongs to our colleagues, whose care, skill, and quiet dedication bring the Regent experience to life every day. We are deeply grateful to our guests, the luxury advisors who entrust their clients to us, and our partners for their continued confidence and support.

A discreet harbourfront retreat, reimagined

Set on the edge of Victoria Harbour and reimagined by architect and designer Chi Wing Lo, Regent Hong Kong brings sweeping water views into harmony with intimate, carefully considered spaces. Here, the Personal Haven experience invites guests to find their own rhythm: to pause above the energy of the city, savour its changing light, and feel at home through thoughtful, intuitive care.

A Triple Crown year

The award also follows Regent Hong Kong's recognition as an inaugural recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's Triple Crown Award, announced in June 2026. Introduced across the U.S. and U.K., the distinction honors hotels that have received the Hot List, Gold List, and Readers' Choice Awards, bringing together editorial recognition and the endorsement of travellers.

Together, these honours offer both encouragement and a renewed sense of responsibility. Regent Hong Kong remains devoted to refining the details of each stay, nurturing service excellence, and creating Personal Havens that guests return to, in memory and in person.

For more information or to make reservations, please contact us at +852 2313 2333 or email reservations.regenthk@ihg.com.

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