YR Fitness Sees Growing Demand Across Hotel, Education, Corporate and Institutional Fitness Projects

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YR Fitness, a China-based commercial fitness equipment manufacturer, is seeing growing demand beyond traditional commercial gyms, including hotels, schools and universities, corporate fitness spaces and institutional facilities.

Since 1997, YR has cumulatively served 34,950 commercial gyms across more than 110 countries. That experience also supports its work across a wider range of professional fitness environments.

"We start with who will use the space, not with how many machines we can sell," said George Yang, founder and chief designer of YR Fitness. "The right equipment plan should change with the people, the space and the purpose."

Different Spaces Need Different Gyms

A hotel gym should feel like part of the hotel, not a smaller copy of a commercial gym. YR can adapt equipment selection, colors, upholstery, configuration and layout to fit the property. Hotel projects have included Hotel Kanjon Zrmanje in Croatia and Hayat Jericho Hotel in Palestine.

Education facilities bring different demands. Equipment may face frequent daily use by students with different body sizes and training experience, making durability, safety, simple adjustment and long-term value especially important. YR's education projects include Beijing Sport University, Peking University, Capital Normal University and Nanjing Sport Institute, plus Belvedere College, Clongowes Wood College and Social Gym at Citizens School in Dubai.

Corporate buyers may not begin with a finished equipment list. YR can work from available space, user needs and budget to recommend an equipment mix and layout.

Institutional projects may involve more specific technical, budget and procurement requirements. YR maintains CE, TÜV, ISO and Mexico NOM certifications across applicable products and markets.

Commercial Grade, Adapted to the Project

YR supports these environments with strength equipment, cardio, accessories, equipment selection, layout, customization, shipping, installation guidance and after-sales support, including technical and spare-parts support.

Working with YR gives project buyers more flexibility in equipment selection, configuration and customization while keeping project coordination through one team.

The goal is not to place more machines into every project, but to use the available space and budget more effectively.

Commercial-grade equipment, adapted to different fitness environments.

About YR Fitness

Founded in 1997, YR Fitness provides one-stop commercial gym solutions across strength equipment, cardio and accessories, with planning and customization support for professional fitness environments. YR specializes in original strength-equipment design and serves gyms in 110+ countries.

Website: www.yanrefitness.com

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