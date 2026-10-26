SLAM Exploration Ltd.: SLAM Completes Goodwin Drill Program Highlighted by New Discovery 2,000 Meters Northwest of Logan Zone and 1.53% Cu-Eq Over 14.45 Meters; New Slam President Hosting Exhibit at the 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference

Nineteen holes totaling 3,350 meters tested VTEM conductors on the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; every completed hole intersected sulphide mineralization

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL)(OTCQB:SXLXF) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant results from its 2026 diamond drilling program on the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project ("Goodwin" or the "Project") and to provide a recap of results received to date from holes GW26-26 through GW26-43.

Figure 1: Goodwin Project - GW26-29 containing mineralized zone consisting of 1.09% Cu-Eq 95% between 33.93-44.8 core-meters.

"Drilling around the Logan and Granges zones returned strong copper-nickel-cobalt intercepts, including 14.45 meters of 1.53% Cu-Eq in hole GW26-33 and 41.3 meters of 0.77% Cu-Eq in hole GW26-29," said Jimmy Gravel, President and CEO of SLAM. "Hole GW26-36 opened a new area of sulphide mineralization two kilometers to the northwest of the Logan zone. We are still looking for the potential feeder zone to connect these mineral deposits at depth. With assays still to come, we look forward to completing the dataset and using it to focus the next phase of this promising project."

The table below highlights selected composited Cu-Eq 95% assay results received to date from the 2026 Goodwin drill program. Some of these results were included in previous news releases and are presented here together for completeness.

2026 Goodwin Drill Program Highlighted Composited Assay Results to Date for Cu-Eq at 95% Recovery Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Ni % Co % Cu-Eq 95% GW26-27 37 74.5 37.50 0.168 0.154 0.034 0.41 including 57 73.9 16.90 0.202 0.196 0.042 0.50 GW26-29 18.7 60 41.30 0.246 0.312 0.081 0.76 including 18.7 48.55 29.85 0.310 0.394 0.101 0.96 including 22 44.8 22.80 0.337 0.433 0.111 1.05 and 57.9 60 2.10 0.339 0.428 0.114 1.05 GW26-30 119 191 72.00 0.092 0.052 0.020 0.19 including 181.5 191 9.50 0.146 0.097 0.027 0.31 GW26-32 146 194 48.00 0.15 0.121 0.021 0.32 including 156 191 35.00 0.160 0.132 0.023 0.35 GW26-32 240 250 10.00 0.139 0.133 0.044 0.38 GW26-32 284 310 26.00 0.072 0.081 0.035 0.24 GW26-33 33.15 47.6 14.45 0.663 0.717 0.059 1.54 including 33.15 35.05 1.90 1.268 1.684 0.136 3.35 including 42.7 47.6 4.90 1.061 1.182 0.099 2.52 GW26-36 125.9 169 43.10 0.136 0.203 0.041 0.44 including 126.5 128.6 2.10 0.136 0.509 0.112 0.94 including 134.3 142 7.70 0.258 0.334 0.064 0.76 including 157 169 12.00 0.177 0.218 0.044 0.51

Cu-Eq calculated from Cu-Ni-Co on October 23, 2026, using metal prices from www.dailymetalprice.com. Lengths are core lengths; true widths have not yet been determined.

Cu-Eq 95% is calculated from the recovered grades using a 95% recovery rate and metal prices for copper (US$14,367.97/t), nickel (US$15,240/t) and cobalt (US$39,345/t) published October 23, 2026, on Daily Metal Price, as follows: Cu-Eq 95% = 0.95 × [Cu% + (Ni% × Ni price ÷ Cu price) + (Co% × Co price ÷ Cu price)]. Silver and gold values are not included in the calculation.

2026 Goodwin Drilling Highlights

Hole GW26-33 returned the highest-grade intercept of the season: 14.45 core-meters grading 1.54% Cu-Eq 95% (Cu-Eq) including 1.9 core-meters of 3.35% Cu-Eq and 4.9 core-meters of 2.52% Cu-Eq.

Hole GW26-29 intersected 41.3 core-meters grading 0.76% Cu-Eq, including 22.8 core-meters of 1.05% Cu-Eq.

A new sulphide mineralization discovery in GW26-36 discussed below; located approximately 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan zone, returned 42.5 continuous core-meters grading 0.44% Cu-Eq including 7.7 core-meters of 0.76% Cu-Eq as first reported on August 27, 2026.

Hole GW26-32 intersected three separate mineralized zones down to a hole depth of 310 meters, including 48.0 core-meters grading 0.32% Cu-Eq from 146-194 core-meters, and 10.0 core-meters of 0.38% Cu-Eq outlined in the table above.

Hole GW26-27 returned 28.5 continuous core-meters grading 0.46% Cu-Eq 95%, including 16.9 core-meters of 0.50% Cu-Eq 95%,

Hole GW26-30 intersected a broad 75.0 core-meter zone grading 0.19% Cu-Eq 95%.

The Company drilled 19 NQ-sized diamond drill holes totaling 3,350 core-meters between June and October 5, 2026. The program tested conductors identified by the VTEM airborne survey flown over the Project in January 2026. All 17 completed holes intersected sulphide mineralization; holes GW26-35A and GW26-35B were terminated prematurely at 20 and 44 meters, respectively, due to poor ground conditions. Assays have been received for 857 of the 1,070 core samples collected, with results pending for the remaining 213 samples from holes GW26-37 through GW26-43.

Current Work / Interpretative Analysis

SLAM is carrying out a detailed 3-dimensional interpretive analysis of the Goodwin Lake Project, integrating the 2026 drill campaign with historical drilling and assays coupled with the previously obtained VTEM plate models, and geophysical and geological data from the property.

Initial findings suggest that the new sulphide discovery in drillhole GW26-36 potentially follows a linear strike trend between the new discovery and the Logan and Farquharson zones with the emerging interpretation being the new discovery has the potential to be a lateral extension of the Logan zone found approximately 2,000 meters southeast of the new discovery. GW26-36 intersected a broad mineralized zone from 124.4 to 191.8 meters in coarse-grained gabbro, containing several massive and semi-massive sulphide intervals consistent with Copper-Nickel-Cobalt mineralization associated with the Logan Zone. This includes a 43.1core-meter interval containing 0.44% Cu-Eq 95%.

The potential connection between the zones would significantly increase the strike potential of the copper-nickel-cobalt mineralization at Goodwin. Additional assays down-hole from GW26-36 are pending and interpretive geological analysis will continue as results are received. The Company will use this work to plan follow-up drilling across the ground further delineating the new discovery while targeting lateral extension of the Logan zone to the new sulphide discovery.

Figure 2: Goodwin Project - GW26-36 containing semi-massive to massive sulphides grading 0.92% Cu-Eq 95% from 139-142 core-meters similar to mineralization associated with the Logan and Farquharson zones.

Figure 3: Goodwin Project - Interpretative analysis of the Goodwin Project including current results from the 2026 Drilling Campaign.

Program Summary

Logan and Granges zones. Ten holes (GW26-27 to GW26-33 and GW26-41 to GW26-43) tested conductors in the vicinity of the Logan and Granges zones. Holes GW26-27, GW26-29, GW26-30, GW26-32 and GW26-33 returned the significant intercepts summarized above. Holes GW26-28 and GW26-31 intersected disseminated pyrrhotite with narrow, lower-grade values, and assays are pending for holes GW26-41 to GW26-43.

New Discovery area. Holes GW26-36 to GW26-40 tested the area approximately 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan zone. Following the discovery in GW26-36, drillhole GW26-37 intersected broadly disseminated mineralization with values up to 0.524% Cu-Eq 95% over 0.5 core-meters, and GW26-38 intersected widespread disseminated pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite with values up to 0.326% Cu-Eq 95% over 1.3 core-meters. Assays are pending for the lower portions of GW26-37 and GW26-38 and for holes GW26-39 and GW26-40.

Other targets. Hole GW26-26, southeast of the Farquharson zone, and hole GW26-34, in the western part of the claim group, intersected gabbro with disseminated pyrrhotite and returned values up to 0.407% and 0.493% Cu-Eq 95% over 0.5 core-meters, respectively. Holes GW26-35A and GW26-35B were abandoned before reaching their target.

The location of the 2026 drill holes is shown on Figure 1 below, and collar details are provided in the following table.

Figure 4: Goodwin Project - 2026 Drill Hole Locations on Geology-Mineral Occurrences Base Map

2026 Goodwin Drill Hole Collar Information Hole Easting (UTM Zone 19) Northing (UTM Zone 19) Elev. (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) GW26-26 699,469 5,237,581 460 55 -50 200 GW26-27 697,310 5,239,345 393 215 -60 110 GW26-28 697,180 5,239,410 395 360 -45 163 GW26-29 697,385 5,239,268 395 120 -80 137 GW26-30 697,670 5,238,943 439 150 -70 221 GW26-31 697,463 5,239,210 405 130 -80 201 GW26-32 697,852 5,238,964 426 220 -60 317 GW26-33 697,210 5,238,879 456 333 -55 233 GW26-34 693,457 5,237,999 474 225 -80 183 GW26-35A 692,797 5,237,837 602 20 -80 20 GW26-35B 692,798 5,237,836 602 20 -80 44 GW26-36 695,878 5,240,721 408 225 -80 212 GW26-37 695,925 5,240,635 408 40 -50 286 GW26-38 695,855 5,240,065 380 220 -50 338 GW26-39 695,792 5,241,088 415 225 -80 110 GW26-40 695,524 5,240,288 380 220 -60 131 GW26-41 697,182 5,239,297 411 133 -85 101 GW26-42 697,080 5,239,200 410 40 -80 179 GW26-43 697,295 5,239,145 410 40 -50 164 Total 3,350

Coordinates are NAD83 UTM Zone 19, located by GPS. All holes are NQ core size.

Next Steps

The 2026 drilling program follows the 2025 campaign of 10 holes on the Granges, Logan, and Farquharson zones, highlighted by a 74.80 core-meter interval grading 0.85% Cu-Eq including a 56.35 core-meter interval grading 0.93% Cu-Eq from drillhole GW25-19 and a 37.5-core-meter interval grading 1.01% Cu-Eq from hole GW25-17. For consistency with the 2026 results above, the 2025 Cu-Eq grades have been updated to reflect current metal prices for copper, nickel and cobalt published October 16, 2026, on Daily Metal Price.

Results for the remaining samples will be reported as they are received. The Company will then integrate the complete 2026 dataset with previous drilling, geophysical and geological work to update the interpretation of the Goodwin Project's mineralization trends and to define targets for the next phase of exploration. A detailed analysis is currently being undertaken to interpret mineralized trends from the recent drilling in conjunction with historical work completed on the property.

2026 New Orleans Investment Conference

SLAM is pleased to announce that the President and CEO, Jimmy Gravel will be attending and exhibit at the 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference, held October 28 to 31, 2026 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mr. Gravel will meet investors, analysts, and industry professionals at the Company's booth to discuss SLAM's exploration projects and recent success and progress in New Brunswick. Now in its 52nd year, the New Orleans Investment Conference is one of the longest-running investment events in North America focused on natural resources and precious metals. It gives junior exploration companies a strong platform to connect with a large community of retail and institutional investors.

The Company will also be exhibiting at the Exploration, Mining, and Petroleum (EMP) Conference at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Fredericton between October 25 to 27, 2026. Mike Taylor, Chairman of the Board will also provide a company presentation on October 26th, 2026, at 11:48 discussing the recent drilling and exploration successes.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

A total of 1,186 core samples were collected from the 17 completed holes on the Goodwin Project (GW26-26 through GW26-43, excluding the abandoned GW26-35A and GW26-35B). After logging, samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered, collected in bags, tagged, and delivered to ALS Chemex laboratory (ALS) in Moncton. ALS will perform multi-element analysis using ME-ICP41. Quality control samples, comprising certified reference standards and blanks, were inserted at regular intervals in accordance with industry-standard protocols. All samples were collected, labelled and sealed by SLAM field personnel. Core is stored securely at the Company's core logging facility in Bathurst.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company also holds the Jake Lee gold project, where a new gold vein discovered in 2025 has returned up to 40.5 g/t gold and 63.30 g/t silver from channel samples, and the Menneval gold project, where a soil anomaly measuring approximately 3,000 by 2,500 meters has returned gold-bearing samples up to 0.683 g/t gold.

SLAM is a project generator and expects to receive further cash and share payments in 2026. In 2025, the Company received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) pursuant to the Wedge project agreement, and a cash payment of $60,000 plus 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on both the Wedge copper-zinc project and the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click here. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow SLAM on X @SLAMGold, and join the Company newsletter here to receive timely company updates and news releases.

Qualifying Statement

Mike Taylor, P.Geo., Chairman of the Board of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Jimmy Gravel, President & CEO

902-273-2387 · jimmy@slamexploration.com

Mike Taylor, Chairman of the Board

506-623-8960 · mike@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, and are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the exploration potential of various projects; the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated receipt and significance of pending assay results; the continuity and extent of mineralized structures; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects; and the potential for future exploration success.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including that historical exploration results and publicly reported third-party mineral resources are relevant for regional and exploration context; that geological interpretations and targeting models are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that planned exploration activities can be executed as expected; that contractors, equipment, personnel and supplies will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices and market conditions will remain generally supportive; and that required permits, approvals and access rights will be obtained in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/slam-completes-goodwin-drill-program-highlighted-by-new-discovery-2-000-meters-no-1241451