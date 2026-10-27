Miramachi, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - SLAM Exploration (TSXV: SXL) (OTCQB: SXLXF) announces that it will be participating in the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside October 28 - 31, 2026. Mr. Gravel and the SLAM team will meet investors, analysts, and industry professionals at the Company's booth to discuss SLAM's exploration projects and recent success and progress in New Brunswick.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Precious metals and critical elements.

About SLAM Exploration

SLAM currently holds a diversified portfolio of exploration projects throughout the mineral rich Province of New Brunswick. The Company is focused on advancing the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp while continuing exploration on its gold and other critical-mineral properties. Goodwin has previously intercepted substantial intercepts, including 2.19% CuEq over 64.90m from hole GW24-02. This interval includes a 31.20 meter zone grading 3.84% copper equivalent and individual samples ranging up to 12.51% copper equivalent over 0.50 meters, as reported in SLAM's August 7, 2024 press release.

The portfolio also includes significant zinc potential, such as the Mine Road project which is adjacent to the former Heath Steele Mine. Mineroad has the high grade Railroad zone, where hole IL14-03 cut a 9.0 meter core interval grading 14.51% Zn, 5.86% Pb, 139.9 g/t Ag, and 0.67% Cu.

As of more recent, SLAM's has new antimony-gold opportunities through the Company's Moose Lake and Harry Brook projects. The Moose Lake project has a large antimony bearing epithermal quartz breccia zone containing gold silver core, with an antimony rim.

The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on both the Wedge copper-zinc project and the Ramsay gold project.

SLAM Exploration intends to pursue an active exploration strategy focused on generating new discoveries, advancing existing projects and creating long-term value for its shareholders.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click here. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow SLAM on X @SLAMGold, and join the Company newsletter here to receive timely company updates and news releases.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Grant Williams…Doug Casey…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…Dominic Frisby…Peter Boockvar…Jim Iuorio…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Tavi Costa…George Gammon…Russell Gray…Robert Helms…Porter Stansberry...Adam Taggart…

PLUS Mark Skousen…Frank Giustra…Bob Prechter…Dave Collum…Nick Hodge…Don Durrett…Brent Cook…Lobo Tiggre…Jeff Clark…Jeff Phillips…Alasdair Macleod…Albert Lu…Jennifer Shaigec…Chris Powell…Kerry Stevenson…Dana Samuelson…Craig Hemke…Daniela Cambone…Rich Checkan…Gerardo Del Real…Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Jp Cortez…Steve Hochberg…and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

For additional Information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, and are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the exploration potential of various projects; the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated receipt and significance of pending assay results; the continuity and extent of mineralized structures; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects; and the potential for future exploration success.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including that historical exploration results and publicly reported third-party mineral resources are relevant for regional and exploration context; that geological interpretations and targeting models are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that planned exploration activities can be executed as expected; that contractors, equipment, personnel and supplies will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices and market conditions will remain generally supportive; and that required permits, approvals and access rights will be obtained in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321145