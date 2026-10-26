On May 11, 2026, the shares in Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Snark BidCo AB, a company controlled by Altor Fund V (No.1) AB and Altor Fund V (No.2) AB.

On July 20, 2026, Snark BidCo AB disclosed the outcome of the public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Sleep Cycle AB (publ) Short name: SLEEP ISIN code: SE0015961404

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.