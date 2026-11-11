Sleep Cycle AB: Resolutions at Sleep Cycle's Extraordinary General Meeting on 11 November 2026

At the extraordinary general meeting of Sleep Cycle AB (publ) ("Sleep Cycle" or the "Company") held on 11 November 2026, the following was resolved.

Resolutions on the number of auditors and deputy auditors, auditor's fees and election of auditor

The meeting resolved that the Company shall have one auditor without deputy auditors, that the auditor's fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices, and to elect the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, with Andreas Mast as auditor in charge.

Resolutions to carry out the acquisition of Audiowell AB

In order to implement Sleep Cycle's acquisition of all shares in Audiowell AB, announced on 9 October 2026, the meeting resolved to amend the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the Articles of Association and to issue not more than 92,042,212 new shares to Audiowell Group AB at a subscription price of SEK 24.50 per share, to be paid in kind through the contribution of all shares in Audiowell AB. The resolution on the new issue was conditional upon approval from foreign direct investment (FDI) authorities, which has been obtained.

Upon completion, the number of shares and votes in Sleep Cycle will increase from 20,277,563 to 112,319,775, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 82 per cent. Audiowell Group AB will thereby hold approximately 82 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company and will be obliged to make a mandatory public offer for the remaining shares.

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Kågebäck | Acting CEO

mikael.kageback@sleepcycle.com

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 4 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides great accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.