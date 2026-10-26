

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Galp Energia, SGPS, SA (GZ5.F, GALP.LS, GLPEF), a Portuguese energy company, on Monday recorded a rise in revenue for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026.



For the 9-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of EUR 852 million, or EUR 1.17 per share, less than EUR 941 million, or EUR 1.27 per share in the same period last year. However, consolidated net income, which includes non-controlling interests, stood at EUR 1.101 billion, higher than EUR 1.046 billion a year ago.



Profit before taxes and other contributions was EUR 2.187 billion as against the prior year's EUR 1.609 billion. RCA EBITDA increased to EUR 3.737 billion from EUR 2.420 billion a year ago.



Working interest production was 129 kboepd, higher than 111 kboepd a year ago. Sales stood at EUR 19.002 billion as against EUR 14.532 billion a year ago. Total revenues and income moved up to EUR 20.063 billion from last year's EUR 15.511 billion.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects RCA EBITDA of around EUR 5 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of around EUR 4 billion.



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