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WKN: A2DR6B | ISIN: SE0009888738 | Ticker-Symbol: BOK
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 12:27
14,200 Euro
+2,01 % +0,280
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOZT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOZT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,31014,35013:30
14,31014,35013:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 11:15 Uhr
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Boozt AB: Boozt announces organisational realignment to simplify commercial operations

Boozt Group today announces an organisational realignment of its commercial operations aimed at simplifying the organisational structure, reducing management layers and strengthening operational efficiency.

The changes are part of Boozt Group's continued efforts to maintain a competitive edge in the dynamic international e-commerce landscape. The realignment involves a reduction of approximately 10 positions at management level within the commercial organisation.

As part of the organisational realignment, Peter G. Jørgensen, co-founder and Group Chief Commercial Officer, and Sandra Joy Sahlertz, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, will both leave their positions and Boozt Group with immediate effect.

Hermann Haraldsson, founder and Group CEO, comments: "At Boozt, we have always believed in keeping our organisation simple, efficient and focused. As we continue to develop our business, we are taking further steps to streamline our commercial operations, reduce organisational complexity and ensure clear accountability across the organisation.

These changes also mean that we unfortunately will be saying goodbye to colleagues who have played important roles in Boozt's success. Peter G. Jørgensen has played an instrumental role in our journey from the very beginning, and I am personally grateful for his dedication, commitment and the many years we have worked together. I also want to sincerely thank Sandra Joy Sahlertz and all affected colleagues for their contributions to Boozt and wish them all the best for the future."

Financial implications
Non-recurring severance costs related to the organisational realignment will amount to approximately SEK 40 million in 2026, of which SEK 10 million is accelerated cost recognised for the ongoing LTIP programmes (non-cash). The one-off severance costs will be reported as an adjustment to EBIT for Q4 2026.

The objective of the realignment is to increase commercial efficiency, but it will also reduce the cost base and is expected to add around 0.3 percentage points to the EBIT margin on a full-year basis. The savings will have full effect from 1 November 2026.

The adjusted EBIT margin for 2026 is now expected to be in the high end of the previously communicated guidance range of 6.5-7.0%.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Thorstholm Jensen /Investor Relations / Phone: +45 30 50 44 02 / Email: matj@boozt.com
Ask Kirkeskov Riis / Media Relations / Phone: +45 53 62 54 60 / Email: askr@boozt.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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