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WKN: A2DR6B | ISIN: SE0009888738 | Ticker-Symbol: BOK
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 09:34
13,590 Euro
-5,89 % -0,850
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOZT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOZT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,52013,54009:56
13,52013,54009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
46 Leser
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Boozt AB: Winning market share across all categories

Boozt AB's Q3 report, 1 January - 30 September 2026

  • Boozt continued to win market share in the Nordics in Q3 2026, with revenue growth accelerating to 16% in constant currency and 17% in SEK. The adjusted EBIT margin improved to 5.5% (4.0%).
  • All categories and all major markets achieved double-digit growth in the quarter, including women's fashion, the largest category, which also accelerated further compared with Q2 2026.
  • The autumn/winter season got off to a strong start, driven by a significantly wider assortment and improved commercial execution.
  • The active customer base surpassed 4 million across the two sites, with more than 3 million on Boozt.com, up 13%. The department store concept continues to deliver, with close to 200,000 more multi-category customers on Boozt.com compared with a year ago.
  • Boozt continues to invest in commercial initiatives to fuel growth and a continued higher gross margin. As planned, the investments entail higher operational costs to improve the customer journey, build the brand long-term and strengthen the organisation.
  • Boozt enters Black Friday and the holiday season with its strongest inventory position ever.
  • Boozt will host a Capital Markets Day on 9 March 2027 to update the market on strategic initiatives and financial ambitions.

Financial performance Q3 2026

  • Net revenue in Q3 2026 grew 16% in constant currency (17% in SEK) to SEK 1,951 million (SEK 1,673 million in Q3 2025). Growth was driven by Boozt.com (+17% in constant currency), supported by a broader and more inspirational assortment. Revenue from Booztlet.com grew 9% in constant currency.
  • Gross margin improved to 40.0% (37.4%), reflecting less discounting as part of the strategic repositioning of Boozt.com and Booztlet.com. FX had a positive effect of around 0.5 percentage points.
  • Adjusted EBIT was SEK 107 million (67), resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.5% (4.0%), an increase of 1.5 percentage points year-on-year. The improvement was driven by the higher gross margin. The FX development had a positive effect of around 0.5 percentage points on the adjusted EBIT margin, net of hedging.
  • Free cash flow amounted to SEK 11 million (292). The decrease compared with Q3 2025 reflects a planned higher inventory build-up compared with last year ahead of the peak season and the one-off exit tax payment related to the move of headquarters to Copenhagen.

2026 Outlook

  • On 28 September 2026, Boozt upgraded its full-year financial outlook, raising revenue growth guidance to 9-12% in constant currency (previously 7-11%) and adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 6.5-7.0% (previously 6.0-6.8%).
  • Based on continued strong trading in October, net revenue growth is expected to be in the high end of the guidance range.
  • On 26 October 2026, Boozt announced an organisational realignment of its commercial operations and stated that the adjusted EBIT margin for 2026 is also expected in the high end of the guidance range.
SEK million unless otherwise indicatedQ3 2026Q3 2025Change9M 20269M 2025ChangeRolling 12 months
Net revenue1,9511,67317%5,6745,14810%8,813
Constant currency growth16%3%+12pp11%2%+9pp8%
Gross margin40.0%37.4%+2.6pp39.1%38.2%+0.9pp38.0%
Adjusted fulfilment cost ratio-10.8%-10.4%-0.4pp-10.6%-10.5%-0.1pp-10.0%
Adjusted marketing cost ratio-9.6%-9.3%-0.4pp-9.2%-10.3%+1.1pp-9.2%
Adjusted admin and other cost ratio-10.0%-9.2%-0.8pp-10.3%-9.9%-0.4pp-8.7%
Adjusted EBIT1076759%28216768%588
Adjusted EBIT margin (%)5.5%4.0%+1.5pp5.0%3.3%+1.7pp6.7%
EBIT804192%19515229%447
EBIT margin (%)4.1%2.5%+1.6pp3.4%2.9%+0.5pp5.1%
Profit for the period5926131%14010632%335
Free cash flow11292-96%-688-142-386%325

Telephone conference / audiocast
Boozt's Group CEO, Hermann Haraldsson, and Group CFO, Michael Bjergby, will present the Q3 report at a telephone conference/audiocast at 09:30 CET on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use this link.

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on this link. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For presentation material, please visit Boozt's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Thorstholm Jensen /Investor Relations / Phone: +45 30 50 44 02 / Email: matj@boozt.com
Ask Christian Riis / Media Relations / Phone: +45 53 62 54 60 / Email: askr@boozt.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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