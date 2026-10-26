Alleima AB: Alleima receives order for Sizewell C nuclear power project

Alleima has received a new order to supply tubes for the Sizewell C nuclear power project in the UK.

The order comprises of nuclear tubes and pipes for the two EPR1600 reactors planned at

Sizewell C, in Suffolk on the east coast of England. It was booked in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is reported in the Tube division, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2027 and continue for approximately two years.

"We are pleased to have been selected as a supplier for the Sizewell C project marking the start of a new customer relationship in the nuclear segment. Applications close to the reactor place stringent requirements on materials, quality and technical performance, and our experience and materials expertise enable us to meet these requirements," says Carl von Schantz, President of Tube Division, Alleima.

Alleima has supplied products to the nuclear power industry for more than 60 years. The company's offering for the nuclear power industry, in addition to tubes and pipes, includes steam generator tubing and cladding tubes, as well as products for next-generation nuclear technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Sandviken, Sweden, October 26, 2026

Alleima AB (publ)

Contact details

Frida Adrian, Head of Investor Relations

frida.adrian@alleima.com

+46 (0) 70 930 93 24

Annika Molander, Press and Media Relations

annika.molander@alleima.com

+46 (0) 70 155 10 17



Related links

https://www.alleima.com/en/industries/nuclear/

About Alleima

Alleima is a global manufacturer of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as solutions for industrial heating. Based on long-term customer partnerships and leading materials technology, we develop products for the most demanding applications and industries. Our offering includes products like seamless steel tubes for the energy, chemical and aerospace industries, precision strip steel for white goods compressors, air conditioners and knife applications, based on more than 900 active alloy recipes. It also includes ultra-fine wires for medical and micro-electronic devices, industrial electric heating technology and coated strip steel for fuel cell technology for cars, trucks, and hydrogen production. Our fully integrated value chain, from R&D to end-product, ensures industry-leading technology, quality, sustainability, and circularity. Alleima, with headquarter in Sandviken, Sweden, had approximately 6,800 employees and revenues of about 19 billion SEK in about 80 countries in 2025. Alleima is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker 'ALLEI'. Learn more at www.alleima.com