From ESS News Samsung SDI has signed a deal to supply 1 GWh of nickel cobalt aluminum (NCA) battery storage to a single US customer, with all cells and modules to be manufactured in the United States. Under the agreement with utility and independent power producer Alpha Omega Power (APO), Samsung SDI is expected to deliver its Samsung Battery Box (SBB) 1.7 containerized energy storage to projects scheduled to being construction in 2027. These will include projects in the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) energy markets. All cells ...

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