Orion Oyj: Changes in Orion Group's Executive Team as of 1 January 2027

ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS

26 October 2026 at 13.00 EET



Changes in Orion Group's Executive Team as of 1 January 2027

To accelerate the implementation of its strategy and support its next phase of growth, Orion Corporation ("Orion") is adjusting the composition and responsibilities of its executive team as of 1 January 2027. The key changes are:

A new International Commercial Operations organisation will be established and led by Hao Pan, currently Executive Vice President, Branded Products.

Henri Salokangas, currently Vice President Easyhaler® and Respiratory, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Branded Products, and will join the Orion Executive Team.

Going forward, Juhani Kankaanpää, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, will also be responsible for Generics and Consumer Health within the Orion Executive Team

Satu Ahomäki, Executive Vice President, Generics and Consumer Health, has decided to leave Orion at the end of 2026 after more than 34 years with the company.

The adjusted structure reflects Orion's strategic priorities - with Innovative Medicines and Branded Products driving growth and Generics and Consumer Health continuing to provide stability and consistent cash generation - and further strengthens commercial execution across markets.

A new International Commercial Operations organisation will be established under Hao Pan, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. The organisation will comprise Orion's commercial operations in all of Europe, Canada, the Asia-Pacific region, and the business-to-business channel. Bringing these operations together will support consistent commercial execution and closer coordination across markets and channels.

Branded Products will comprise Respiratory, Women's Health, CNS and the hospital business. Henri Salokangas, currently Vice President Easyhaler®and Respiratory, has been appointed to lead the business division as Executive Vice President, Branded Products, and will join the Orion Executive Team on 1 January 2027. Henri has more than 20 years of experience at Orion and has held several senior leadership positions in both R&D and commercial operations. He holds a Master of Pharmacy degree and an MBA.

Innovative Medicines will continue under Executive Vice President Berkeley Vincent and will comprise the Oncology and Pain therapy areas and the US commercial organisation. Its focus will be on advancing Orion's innovative medicines portfolio and developing the capabilities needed to commercialise Orion's own innovative medicines more broadly.

Going forward, Juhani Kankaanpää, Executive Vice President Global Operations, will also be responsible for Generics and Consumer Health within the Orion Executive Team. The change will support more integrated portfolio and supply decisions and enable the continued optimisation of Orion's Generics and Consumer Health portfolio.

Satu Ahomäki, Executive Vice President, Generics and Consumer Health, has decided to leave Orion to pursue opportunities outside the company. She will continue in her current role until 31 December 2026.

"The renewed structure brings our organisation more closely in line with our strategic priorities. It sharpens our focus on innovative medicines and branded products, strengthens commercial execution in our current markets and supports the development of the capabilities we need for future growth. I am excited to welcome Henri to the executive team, and I would like to thank Satu warmly for her exceptional contribution to Orion over more than 34 years, including 19 years in the Orion Executive Team. She has played an important role in developing our business and has led with deep commitment, sound judgement and genuine care for Orion and its people. Satu will be greatly missed as a respected leader and valued colleague, and I wish her every success in the next chapter of her journey," says Liisa Hurme, President and CEO of Orion.

"I am deeply grateful for all the opportunities Orion has offered me throughout my career. Orion is an exceptional company where I have had the privilege of working with wonderful colleagues and experiencing a strong sense of belonging and shared commitment to moving the company forward," says Satu Ahomäki, Executive Vice President, Generics and Consumer Health.

In connection with the interim report for January to September 2026, Orion is hosting a webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media representatives on Wednesday 28 October 2026 at 14.00 EET, where it will be possible to ask questions related to these changes.

Appendix:

Henri Salokangas Bio

Henrik Salokangas photo

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Julia Macharey

Executive Vice President, People & Culture and Communications

Media contact:

Christina Weber-Villumsen, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Brand and Public Affairs

Tel. +358 50 4635247

Investor contact:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.