ENvue Medical Issues Letter to Shareholders

Letter Highlights Inova Clinical Data, Hospital Customer Base and Leaner Operating Structure

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / ENvue Medical, Inc. (OTC PINK:FEED) ("ENvue," "ENvue Medical" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on enteral feeding and therapeutic ultrasound, today issued the following letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Doron Besser, MD.

Dear Shareholders,

Our objective remains clear: to build a profitable ENvue Medical.

I am optimistic about the opportunities ahead of us. We believe that years of investment in our technologies, clinical evidence, hospital relationships, and commercial capabilities have established a strong foundation for the next stage of our development. Our focus now is to translate these investments into broader market adoption, recurring revenue growth, and improved financial performance.

While the transition of our common stock from Nasdaq to the OTC market was disappointing for our shareholders and for all of us at ENvue Medical, it has not changed our priorities or our commitment to our technologies, our customers, and the commercial opportunities before us. We continue to evaluate ways to strengthen our capital position and to improve the liquidity of our common stock.

We continue to transition ENvue Medical into a leaner, more efficient organization while strengthening the commercial position of our businesses. These priorities are inseparable. Commercial growth provides the revenue needed to achieve profitability, and an efficient operating structure allows that growth to translate into stronger financial performance.

Two Businesses, One Objective

ENvue Medical comprises two distinct businesses with different customers and routes to market. ENvue Navigation serves hospitals with a guidance platform for enteral feeding tube placement and a model that combines navigation system installations with recurring feeding tube sales. NanoVibronix commercializes PainShield and UroShield, therapeutic ultrasound products that reach patients primarily through distribution partners in the United States and international markets.

Both businesses draw on established technologies and commercial relationships. Each must contribute through disciplined execution and sustainable economics.

ENvue Navigation: Hospital Adoption and Recurring Revenue

The ENvue Navigation Platform provides real-time electromagnetic guidance on tube position during feeding tube placement. Its value proposition includes supporting bedside workflows and informed clinical decision-making.

Independent, peer-reviewed research published in Critical Care Nurse in June 2026 described a dietitian-led placement program at Inova Health System using electromagnetic sensor-guided feeding tubes. During the program's first year, 531 patients received feeding tubes using the technology, including 350 placements by registered dietitian nutritionists and 181 by registered nurses. Radiology reports showed no lung placements by the program's core placement team. The report also described a 67% decline in ventilator-associated pneumonia cases, approximately 350 nursing hours saved, and a 20% reduction in radiographs ordered to confirm suspected feeding tube migration.

Separately, we estimate that the reduction in ventilator-associated pneumonia represented more than $1.5 million in potential first-year hospital cost avoidance, based on Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality benchmarks.

Jamie Grandic, Senior Director of Clinical Nutrition at Inova Health System and a co-author of the study, commented:

"The positive outcomes from this initiative exceeded our expectations."

We believe that published clinical evidence of this kind is central when hospitals evaluate new medical technologies. It addresses not only clinical relevance, but also the potential contribution to patient care and hospital efficiency.

Commercially, our opportunity extends beyond installing additional navigation systems. Increasing utilization within existing hospital accounts can support repeat feeding tube purchases. We are also advancing initiatives to expand hospital access through broader purchasing channels and strategic collaborations with established healthcare organizations. These efforts are intended to complement our existing infrastructure and strengthen our market reach.

In June 2026, we announced Ask Oscar, an AI-powered training platform designed to let clinicians practice ENvue placement procedures and receive real-time feedback without requiring an on-site specialist for every training session. Ask Oscar is not yet commercially available. We see it as a potential way to make clinician training more scalable and support future hospital adoption and utilization of ENvue Navigation.

NanoVibronix: Distribution and U.S. Manufacturing

Our NanoVibronix business focuses on proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave technologies through PainShield and UroShield. Its commercial model is built around distribution relationships rather than the hospital system-and-consumables model of ENvue Navigation.

In August 2026, we completed the transfer of NanoVibronix manufacturing operations from Israel to the United States and consolidated related research and development activities in Tel Aviv. This was a concrete step toward a simpler operating structure, closer oversight and improved cost discipline. In September 2026, commercial shipments of U.S.-manufactured PainShield resumed to Ultra Pain Products, Inc., our exclusive U.S. distribution partner.

For UroShield, our exclusive agreement with Peak Medical covers the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland and includes announced minimum purchase commitments of approximately $2.6 million through December 2029. The UroShield Kit is also listed in the National Health Service (NHS) Drug Tariff Part IX, supporting a prescription reimbursement pathway in England and Wales.

Innovation, Intellectual Property and Future Development

In July 2026, we demonstrated a functioning prototype of ENvue Drive, an investigational robotic-assisted feeding tube advancement technology integrating our proprietary Ask Oscar AI navigation software, real-time electromagnetic navigation and robotic-assisted advancement under clinician supervision. ENvue Drive has not been submitted for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance or approval and is not cleared or approved for clinical use. Any further work with respect to our ENvue Drive prototype will be considered in light of our financial resources and commercial priorities, and would require additional development, testing and regulatory work before any commercialization.

We believe our intellectual property portfolio represents a significant asset for ENvue Medical. Across both ENvue Navigation and NanoVibronix, we intend to pursue product development selectively, focusing resources on identifiable clinical needs, commercially relevant opportunities and protection of our proprietary technologies.

A Leaner Company with Clear Priorities

We are simplifying our organizational structure, reducing duplication and directing resources toward activities most closely tied to revenue and customer support. Our operating priorities are to expand ENvue Navigation adoption and utilization; develop NanoVibronix distribution markets; build on our proprietary technology; control costs; and strengthen liquidity and financial flexibility.

Looking Ahead

As we approach 2027, our priorities are focused on execution: expanding access to the U.S. hospital market, increasing recurring feeding tube revenue, supporting our distribution partners, and operating with financial discipline.

For information on our financial results and financial condition, we refer shareholders to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We have spent years building the clinical evidence, technology, and commercial relationships behind ENvue Medical. We are now bringing these capabilities together with a leaner operating structure, focused on expanding our commercial reach, increasing recurring revenue, and achieving sustainable profitability.

I want to thank our employees in the United States and Israel for their commitment through a demanding year, our partners and clinical customers for their confidence in our technologies, and you, our shareholders, for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Doron Besser, MD

Chief Executive Officer

ENvue Medical, Inc.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (OTC PINK:FEED) is a medical technology company with two businesses: ENvue Navigation, which develops and commercializes electromagnetic guidance technology for enteral feeding tube placement; and NanoVibronix, which develops and commercializes proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave therapeutic technologies, including PainShield and UroShield.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws regarding, among other matters, commercial adoption, product utilization, recurring revenues, potential purchasing channels and collaborations, distribution relationships, operational efficiencies, intellectual property, AI-assisted training, investigational robotic-assisted development, future regulatory requirements, financing, liquidity, trading conditions and future profitability. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that years of investment in its technologies, clinical evidence, hospital relationships, and commercial capabilities have established a strong foundation for the next stage of its development, that it continues to evaluate ways to strengthen its capital position and to improve the liquidity of its common stock, its intended efficiency and cost-cutting measures, its proposed business priorities, its potential to sell its products and services, and the potential benefits and uses of its products and services. These statements are based on current expectations, involve assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks include the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital to fund operations and the substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern described in its SEC filings; the potential for dilution of existing shareholders from future equity issuances or conversions; execution of commercial, manufacturing and distribution plans; customer adoption; the feasibility, funding, testing and regulatory clearance of future technologies, including investigational prototypes; regulatory and reimbursement developments; competition; protection of intellectual property; and other risks described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

ENvue Medical, Inc.

ir@envuemed.com

SOURCE: ENvue Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/envue-medical-issues-letter-to-shareholders-1241389