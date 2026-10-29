ENvue Medical Commences U.S. Production of UroShield and Begins Fulfilling UK Distributor Orders

Shipments to Peak Medical underway under agreement with multi-million-dollar minimum purchase commitments through 2029; follows September start of PainShield shipments in the U.S.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / ENvue Medical, Inc. (OTC PINK:FEED) ("ENvue" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on enteral feeding navigation and therapeutic ultrasound technologies, today announced that UroShield production has commenced in the United States and that commercial shipments are underway to Peak Medical, the Company's exclusive distributor in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

The Company is fulfilling existing orders under its multi-year distribution agreement with Peak Medical, which, as disclosed in ENvue's August 18, 2026 press release, includes multi-million-dollar minimum purchase commitments through December 2029.

The announcement follows the Company's commencement of commercial PainShield shipments to Ultra Pain Products, Inc., its exclusive U.S. distribution partner, in September 2026. With both products now shipping commercially, ENvue has reached a key milestone in transitioning its therapeutic ultrasound manufacturing operations to the United States.

"Moving UroShield and PainShield production to the United States was a significant undertaking, and today both products are shipping to our distribution partners domestically and globally," said Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. "With commercial shipments underway for both UroShield and PainShield, our focus is on fulfilling customer commitments, supporting our distribution partners, and building recurring revenue across our therapeutic ultrasound business."

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (OTC PINK:FEED) develops and commercializes medical technologies for enteral feeding navigation and therapeutic ultrasound. Its ENvue Navigation system uses real-time electromagnetic guidance to assist clinicians in placing enteral feeding tubes in adult patients at the bedside. Through its NanoVibronix subsidiary, the Company also offers UroShield, a therapeutic ultrasound device designed to reduce bacterial colonization and biofilm formation associated with indwelling urinary catheters, and PainShield, a wearable therapeutic ultrasound device for pain management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: expectations concerning future manufacturing activities, commercial shipments, fulfillment of distributor orders, realization of minimum purchase commitments, and revenue growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company's existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

ENvue Medical, Inc.

ir@envuemed.com

SOURCE: ENvue Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/envue-medical-commences-u.s.-production-of-uroshieldr-and-begins-fulf-1243373