Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Appoints Chief Investment Officer and Strengthens Senior Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Antony Rowe as Chief Investment Officer ("CIO"), commencing November 1, 2026. The appointment strengthens Empress' investment and leadership capabilities as the Company continues to grow its global portfolio of precious metals royalties and streams investments.

"Empress has reached a stage where expanding our senior leadership team will help us deliver on our growth strategy," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "I am pleased to welcome Antony to the team as our Chief Investment Officer. As our portfolio and investment pipeline expand, Antony will support the evaluation and execution of new opportunities and the management of our existing investments. He brings extensive mining finance and investment management experience that complements our existing team as we continue to pursue our strategy of disciplined growth and long-term value per share."

Mr. Rowe's experience spans mining private credit, project finance, commodity financing and corporate lending in the sector. He helped develop Resource Capital Funds' mining credit strategy and fundraising, having previously held a senior role in metals and mining finances at Investec Bank plc, executing deals across Europe, the Americas and Africa. He began his career in law, qualifying as a solicitor at Dentons in the project finance team.

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Rowe 500,000 stock options. The options have an exercise price of C$0.96 per share, will vest as to one-third on the date of grant, one-third one year from the date of grant and one-third two years from the date of grant, and will expire on October 23, 2031. The grant is subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In conjunction with the continued growth of the Company and expansion of its senior management team, David Rhodes will transition from Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board of Directors. As Chairman, Mr. Rhodes will remain actively engaged with strategic guidance to Empress and its Board and support the Company's long-term growth and investment strategy. Endeavour Financial continues as Empress' Investment Manager and strategic shareholder, drawing on its global network to identify and bring forward royalty and streaming opportunities.

"I am delighted to welcome Antony to the senior management team, he has the right skill sets and experience to drive this business to new heights," stated David Rhodes, Chairman of Empress.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY

Empress is a global royalty and streaming company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. The Company has a strategic partnership with Endeavour Financial which allows Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise and deal structuring. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com , or contact us by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

The information contained herein includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", continue", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms.

Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including those regarding the Credit Facility and the Acquisition, future growth and ability to create new streams or royalties, the development and focus of the Company, its acquisition strategy, the plans and expectations of the operators of the projects underlying its interests, including the proposed advancement and expansion of such projects; the results of exploration, development and production activities of the operators of such projects; and the Company's expectations regarding future revenues.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Empress's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions and although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information and statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Empress to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Empress including, without limitation, any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's royalty and stream interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieve planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, uncertainty relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and the Company's ability to carry out its growth plans as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of important factors which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, refer to the annual information form of Empress for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other publicly filed documents under it profile a www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws. Disclosure relating to properties in which Empress holds royalty or stream interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of such properties. The Company generally has limited or no access to the properties underlying its interests and is largely dependent on the disclosure of the operators of its interests and other publicly available information. The Company generally has limited or no ability to verify such information. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. In addition, certain information publicly reported by operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by the Company's interest, which often may only apply to a portion of the overall project area or applicable mineral resources or reserves.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empress-appoints-chief-investment-officer-and-strengthens-senior-leadership-team-1241460