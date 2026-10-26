DesignRush recognized MCH Strategic Data as the No. 1 healthcare data solution for CRM and API integration, highlighting its API access and customer-specific cloud databases updated weekly.

Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - MCH Strategic Data announced today that DesignRush ranked the company No. 1 in its 2026 list of healthcare data solutions for CRM and API integration, recognizing its healthcare professional contact data, API and cloud-based delivery, and weekly-updated cloud databases.





Image caption: DesignRush's 2026 report ranks MCH Strategic Data No. 1 for CRM and API integration, citing its API access and weekly-updated cloud databases.

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MCH provides verified contact data for physicians, administrators, and allied health professionals through API and cloud-based delivery. Its healthcare data can be organized by specialty, role, facility type, and location.

MCH also offers custom cloud-hosted databases based on those criteria, with the databases updated weekly. The company's API and cloud delivery options support CRM workflows and campaign data requirements.

"DesignRush's recognition reflects the different ways healthcare data can be delivered into CRM and other systems. Our API provides access to current information as it changes, while our hosted databases provide selected data elements with weekly updates. Both are built around the same healthcare data, but the delivery method can vary based on how that data is being used," said MCH Strategic Data CEO and Owner Peter Long.

MCH's healthcare data is available through its dedicated healthcare division at mchhealthcare.com, which provides access to healthcare professional and organization data, API access, cloud-based databases, and related services.

About MCH Strategic Data:

MCH Strategic Data provides business-to-business marketing data for organizations serving the healthcare and K-12 education markets. MCH helps marketers and sales teams identify institutions, decision-makers, and professionals for email marketing, direct mail, sales prospecting, CRM enhancement, account-based marketing, and digital campaigns.

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