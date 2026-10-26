Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (OTCQB: MRMNF) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new surface sample results from the Company's Zamora Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The ongoing program is focused on expanding known and new areas of mineralization along the Campanillas - La Franca, and El Triunfo vein corridors. Continued exploration of the El Triunfo Vein returned 1.55 metres (true width, or "TW") of 381 g/t silver and 0.85 g/t gold including 0.60 metres of 815 g/t silver and 1.66 g/t gold.

Highlights - El Triunfo Vein:

Continued sampling and mapping has more than doubled the strike length of the vein from 180 metres to over 370 metres, from which a surface chip sample returned 1.55 metres (TW) of 381 g/t silver and 0.85 g/t gold (413 g/t AgEq1) including 0.60 metres of 815 g/t silver and 1.66 g/t gold (868 g/t AgEq).

A second historic working along the vein has been discovered, where a stockpile grab sample returned 674 g/t silver and 1.00 g/t gold (715 g/t AgEq).

Additional chip sampling along the El Triunfo Vein returned 0.60 metres of 128 g/t silver and 0.26 g/t gold (139 g/t AgEq).

Preparations for an inaugural 1500 metre drill program at Zamora are ongoing, with drill roads and pads currently being constructed in advance of the arrival of the drill.

Table 1. Zamora Project - El Triunfo Vein Surface Chip Sampling Results1

Sample ID Area Sample

Type Sample

Length

(m) Lithology Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq

(g/t) E852085 El Triunfo Chip 0.70 Quartz Vein 37 0.13 0.01 0.05 45 E852086 El Triunfo Chip 0.60 Quartz Vein 128 0.26 0.06 0.09 139 E852087 El Triunfo Chip 0.40 Silicified Andesitic Tuff 9 0.04 0.01 0.03 12 E852088 El Triunfo Stockpile Grab - Quartz Vein 674 1.00 0.44 0.05 715 E852089 El Triunfo Chip 0.40 Silicified Andesitic Tuff 65 0.34 0.04 0.82 87 E852090 El Triunfo Chip 0.60 Quartz Vein 815 1.66 0.12 0.05 868 E852091 El Triunfo Chip 0.55 Quartz Vein 138 0.35 0.07 0.04 154

1 Silver-equivalent values are calculated assuming typical recoveries based on metallurgical studies conducted on analogous epithermal vein deposits and are not necessarily reflective of metallurgy on the property. No metallurgical work has been reported on the property. The recoveries used are 91% silver, 94% gold, 70% lead, and 75% zinc. The silver - equivalent formula is: ((24 * silver (g/t)*0.91 / 31.1035) + (1900 * gold (g/t)*0.94 / 31.1035) + (0.90 * 2204 * lead %*0.7/100) + (1.10 * 2204 * zinc %*0.75/100))*(31.1035 / 24). Metal price assumptions are US$24/oz silver, US$1900/oz gold, US$0.90/lb lead and US$1.10/lb zinc. Numbers may not match due to rounding.

Figure 1 - Zamora Project plan map of surface mapping and sampling at the Campanillas - La Franca & El Triunfo Vein targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12124/320848_f1ca36f684593831_001full.jpg

CEO Comment

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO & Director, commented:

"Our systematic exploration efforts at Zamora continue to be rewarded. Mapping and prospecting work at the El Triunfo Vein has more than doubled the total strike length of the vein to 370 metres, including discovering a second historic working. The highlight result of 0.60 metres of 815 g/t silver and 1.66 g/t gold (868 g/t AgEq) continues to demonstrate the high grade nature of the veins at Zamora. All of this confirms our belief that the Zamora Project is highly prospective for silver - gold vein mineralization and is extremely under explored. We look forward to the first ever drill testing of these targets in the coming weeks."

Surface Mapping and Sampling Results

Continued mapping and sampling of the El Triunfo Vein has successfully extended its strike length a further 190 metres to the south more than doubling the known strike length of the vein to 370 metres. Additional samples from El Triunfo include a 1.55 metre (TW) chip sample that returned 381 g/t silver and 0.85 g/t gold (413 g/t AgEq) including 0.60 metres of 815 g/t silver and 1.66 g/t gold (868 g/t AgEq), and a stockpile grab sample, from a newly discovered second historic mine working, that returned 674 g/t silver and 1.00 g/t gold (715 g/t AgEq). The El Triunfo Vein consists of a grey banded, colloform to crustiform, quartz vein hosting disseminated pyrite, fine-grained dark sulphides and/or sulphosalts and likely acanthite, with iron oxide staining along fractures. The vein is north-striking and has a thickness that ranges between 0.40 to 1.55 metres.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Chain of Custody

Rock samples are chip samples. All chip samples are laid out with visual sample interval marks, across the perceived true width of the vein, before being systematically chipped into sample bags. Once bagged, samples are grouped into rice bags and secured by a locking security tag with a unique security tag identification number. Sample batches are transported from the exploration site in Zamora to a secured courier transport service vehicle provided by ALS Laboratories. The samples are delivered by ALS secured courier to their laboratory in Hermosillo for analysis.

Samples are crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. Sample splits are then pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are completed by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 30 g subsample of the prepared pulp (Au-AA23). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold is re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (Au-GRA21). In addition, a 34-element analysis is performed on a 0.25 g subsample of the prepared pulps by a four acid digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish (ME-ICP61). Samples that return overlimit values for silver, lead or zinc are finished by Ore Grade analysis (Ag-OG62, Pb-OG62 and/or Zn-OG62).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Mercado Minerals Ltd.

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (OTCQB: MRMNF) is a silver-focused exploration company targeting the next world-class discovery in Mexico's emerging Western Silver Belt, part of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental mining district. With a proven team boasting extensive experience in Mexican exploration, Mercado is actively advancing multiple projects across more than 3,000 hectares. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and discovery-driven results.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320848