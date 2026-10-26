Descript CEO Laura Burkhauser discussed how creators determine a podcast's value at a panel discussion at Podcast Movement NYC 2026.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Laura Burkhauser, CEO of Descript, a leading all-in-one audio and video editing platform, joined a 45-minute panel at The Hit Factory in New York during Podcast Movement's first New York City edition, held last Sept. 17-18, 2026.

The event focused on positioning podcasting as a mature, multi-billion-dollar media and advertising powerhouse. It was structured into distinct, connected experiences tailored for business leaders, advertisers, and creators alike.

Burkhauser said creators need to better understand what their time and attention are worth

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The panel focused on what a podcast is worth as creators contend with changing advertising rates, production budgets and funding models.

The discussion examined podcast economics, including advertising rates, shrinking production budgets and the difficulty creators face in determining what their time, attention and audience relationships are worth.

Panelists also addressed how standard advertising metrics may not fully capture the value of smaller, highly engaged audiences.

The following morning, Descript edited the 45-minute discussion into a two-minute video clip using its platform and published it on LinkedIn, which can be viewed here.

For more information on Descript, visit https://www.descript.com/.

About Descript

Descript is an AI-powered video and audio editing platform that makes professional content creation accessible to everyone. By combining transcript-based editing with AI tools for audio enhancement, voice cloning, and generative media, Descript enables teams to produce studio-quality content without specialized expertise. Enterprise customers across healthcare, financial services, media, and technology use Descript to scale content production while maintaining human control over every creative decision.

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