Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) is pleased to announce its participation in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026, taking place November 13 & 14, 2026, at The Westin Grand Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany.

Members of the Metalero Mining Corp. management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and will also present to a highly engaged audience of European investors.

Deutsche Goldmesse will bring together more than 40 mining companies this fall alongside renowned speakers, qualified European investors, fund managers, analysts, media, and industry professionals.

The two-day conference will feature company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, keynote sessions, expert panels, workshops, and networking opportunities focused on the resource investment sector.

Investors interested in attending Deutsche Goldmesse can register at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-5/

Additional information on attending companies, speakers, the conference agenda and other event details is available at www.deutschegoldmesse.com.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining is a discovery-stage company advancing strategic land positions next to a global top-5 silver mine in Bolivia, and along British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Trough. Tightly held, insider-aligned, and moving toward first drilling.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held twice annually in Frankfurt and hosted by Soar Financial Partners. The conference connects mining companies with investors and industry professionals from across Europe through company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynote sessions and networking opportunities.