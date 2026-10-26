A year after its Milan debut, TVS Motor returns with a rapidly expanding European footprint and Italian sales up 110%

Peyman Kargar to lead TVS Motor's next phase of global growth as the company expands European footprint

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in two- and three-wheeler manufacturing, returns to EICMA in Milan this November, one year after its debut at the world's largest two-wheeler exhibition. The company will present new models for Europe at a press conference on Tuesday, 3 November at 10:00 CET. The TVS stand is in Hall 18, Stand I64.

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TVS Motor Company will present new models for Europe at a press conference on Tuesday, 3 November at 10:00 CET at EICMA this year.

EICMA 2025 marked the beginning of TVS Motor's European growth journey. Since then, the company has focused on establishing the foundations for long-term success, building its dealer network, aftersales capabilities and customer support infrastructure across key markets.

In Italy, its first European market, TVS now works with around 100 dealers. Retail sales in Italy are up 110% this year to September, significantly outpacing overall market growth of around 10% and reflecting strong customer acceptance of the brand.

Expanding further within Europe, the company is establishing its own national sales companies, with operations in Italy being quickly followed by France and Germany, where TVS dealerships will open soon. Elsewhere in Europe, TVS already has 18 dealers in Spain, 2 in Portugal, 4 in Hungary and 1 in Malta. Greece and Serbia will follow by the end of 2026, and Romania by March 2027.

"Last year in Milan we said we were serious about Europe. A year later, we can demonstrate what that commitment looks like," said Peyman Kargar, President International Business, TVS Motor Company, who has been appointed Director and Chief Executive Officer effective 27 January 2027. "We have built a strong foundation in Italy, established our own presence in key markets, and strengthened our proximity to dealers and customers. This year we return to EICMA to showcase how our product portfolio, guided by TVS Motor's enduring values of innovation, quality and customer centricity, is resonating with riders across Europe."

TVS Motor Company serves 68 million customers in more than 90 countries. Its European operation is supported by innovation and design capability in India, Bologna and the United Kingdom.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS VENU, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.

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Contacts:

Press contact

Kanika.Mehta@tvsmotor.com

David.Rogers@tvsmotor.com

Stefania.Galli@tvsmotor.com