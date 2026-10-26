Odyssey Trust Company: Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company Appoints Luke Russell as Head of Corporate Trust

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company ("Odyssey" or the "Company"), a leading North American transfer agent and trust company, today announced the appointment of Luke Russell as Head of Corporate Trust, based in New York. The appointment marks a significant investment in Odyssey's corporate trust business, a core pillar of the Company's growth strategy.

Mr. Russell brings more than 15 years of corporate trust and financial services experience across the US and Europe. Most recently, he served as Co-Head of the Americas at GLAS, an independent provider of loan agency and trustee services. Prior to GLAS, he held relationship management and business development roles across Deutsche Bank's Corporate Trust business, with a focus on corporate debt, project finance, loan agency and escrow services.

In his new role, Mr. Russell will lead Odyssey's corporate trust team across North America, growing the Company's trustee and agency mandates and deepening relationships with issuers, law firms and financial institutions. As an independent trustee, Odyssey acts as debt trustee, collateral trustee, and warrant agent, and also handles the ancillary roles that come with complex transactions, including escrow and paying agent services. The result for clients is one partner across the full mandate.

"Corporate trust is one of the most important growth engines for Odyssey, and Luke is the right leader to take it to the next level," said Jenna Kaye, CEO at Odyssey. "His depth across debt, loan agency and escrow, and his experience building business in the US market, will help us bring more issuers the independent, responsive trustee they have been looking for."

Mr. Russell joins an experienced team with a track record of leading complex corporate trust transactions. His appointment reinforces Odyssey's commitment to the business line as the Company continues to expand across the US.

"Issuers and deal teams want a trustee with no competing interests, one that picks up the phone and moves at the speed of their transaction," said Luke Russell, Head of Corporate Trust at Odyssey. "That is the reputation that Odyssey has built. I'm excited to join the team and help more clients benefit from an independent partner that can handle every piece of the deal, from the indenture to escrow and beyond."

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About Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company

Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company is a leading North American transfer agent and trustee, redefining what clients should expect from the industry. Through tech-forward, service-driven solutions, Odyssey makes transfer agency, corporate trust and related services simple, fast and easy for public and private companies. Odyssey has offices across Canada and the US, and co-agents in the UK, Hong Kong and Australia. To learn more, visit www.odysseytrust.com.

Contacts:

Lisa Leveille, Director, Brand & Marketing | E: lleveille@odysseytrust.com T: 416.844.6100

Luke Russell, Head of Corporate Trust | E: lrussell@odysseytrust.com T: 651.728.6824

SOURCE: Odyssey Trust Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/odyssey-transfer-and-trust-company-appoints-luke-russell-as-head-1239441