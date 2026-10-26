Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. (TSXV: PALS) ("Paragon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM (local time) at the Arcadian Court & Loft in Toronto. Peter Shippen, CEO of Paragon, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto time)

Webcast registration link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/iiVo9HYfz9sL9CC5m4Dgpv/cfhHsswP6miQvES7KSsApM

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. and to attend the Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Court & Loft in Toronto, ON.

Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase

Paragon is also pleased to announce that it will be participating in Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase. The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 and 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

About Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. provides innovative analytical technologies to the global mining industry. By embracing new technology, the Company is addressing critical capacity bottlenecks in mineral assaying through the deployment of PhotonAssay technology and complementary analytical solutions. The Company delivers faster, more accurate, and cost-effective mineral analysis for mining operators worldwide.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, business objectives, strategy, financial or operational performance, future market conditions, and other future events or conditions.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320899