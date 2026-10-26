Independent Laboratory Assays Confirm Significant Copper Mineralization at Butembo

Higher-Grade Samples Average 8.2% Cu, Compared with 3.7% Cu from Preliminary Field XRF Analyses

Highlights

Accredited independent laboratory assays confirm significant copper mineralization at the Butembo Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Initial verification program covers 67 samples.

21 higher-grade samples (>1% Cu) averaged 8.2% Cu , compared with 3.7% Cu from preliminary on-site handheld XRF analyses.

, compared with from preliminary on-site handheld XRF analyses. Results indicate that preliminary field analyses may have understated grades in higher-grade mineralized zones.

Improved sample preparation procedures are being implemented, and accredited laboratory results will progressively replace preliminary field data.

Results strengthen confidence in the copper mineralization identified at Butembo.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTCID: CUAI) announces that it has received accredited independent laboratory assay results for the first 67 samples collected from its Butembo Copper Project in the DRC.

The samples were initially analyzed onsite using handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) equipment as a rapid exploration screening tool to identify and prioritize mineralized zones. These preliminary results were considered indicative, with accredited independent laboratory assays intended to provide definitive analysis.

The verification program confirmed significant copper mineralization across the sampled areas. Notably, 21 samples representing the higher-grade population (>1% Cu) averaged 8.2% Cu in independent laboratory assays, compared with 3.7% Cu from preliminary field XRF analyses. For context, average copper ore grades are reported at 2.56% in the DRC and 0.55% in Chile, the world's largest copper producer, according to the CRU Group. This sample was from 6 holes, with a further 10 under analysis.

Management considers the variance largely reflects sample preparation and homogeneity factors affecting early-stage field analyses. While handheld XRF remains useful for rapidly identifying mineralized zones, analytical reliability depends on representative sample preparation, including effective crushing and pulverization.

Following its review of the results, Copper Intelligence is implementing improved sample preparation protocols to enhance the accuracy, consistency and repeatability of future field analyses. Accredited laboratory assays will progressively supersede preliminary handheld XRF results for the corresponding samples as verified results become available and are incorporated into the project database.

The company regards this conservative reporting approach as prudent and consistent with industry best practice, particularly during early-stage exploration. Management believes the results strengthen confidence in the grade and significance of the copper mineralization identified at Butembo and support continued exploration across the project.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The verification program included in Copper Intelligence's internal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures, including control samples inserted into the analytical stream. The accredited independent laboratory also applied its established QA/QC protocols, including standards, blanks, duplicates and other controls to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. Management views these combined procedures support confidence in the reliability of the reported assay dataset.

Copper Intelligences' President, Alan Kessler commented:

"From the outset, our handheld XRF program was designed as a rapid exploration tool to identify and prioritize mineralized zones rather than as a substitute for accredited laboratory assays. We have consistently maintained a conservative reporting philosophy and have always intended to rely on independent laboratory results for definitive reporting.

The fact that our first batch of accredited laboratory assays has returned substantially higher copper grades within a number of our strongest mineralized samples is highly encouraging. At the same time, the program has provided important technical information that allows us to further improve our field sample preparation procedures. We believe these results strengthen confidence in the quality and significance of the mineralization identified to date at Butembo and support our continued exploration efforts across the project."

About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence is a U.S.-publicly traded copper exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Copper Intelligence "CUAI" is the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. The company's strategy is aligned with the growing global demand for secure, diversified, and responsible sources of critical minerals. Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of our time, essential for electrification, decarbonization, and digital transformation. From renewable energy to EVs, drones, data centers, and infrastructure, it underpins nearly every global growth sector. According to the Copper Development Association, $254 billion in annual US economic output depends on copper production and distribution.

The company maintains a focus on responsible sustainable development and community engagement in the regions where it operates. The Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production is among the largest in the world, with the DRC accounting for 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Contact

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