Advancing a Low-Cost, Non-Cyanide Silver Recovery Platform for Solar-Panel Recycling

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a Canadian clean technology company commercializing innovative, low-cost, non-cyanide metal recovery solutions, is pleased to report 99.9% silver extraction to solution from solar-panel concentrate material in bench-scale testing, calculated from independent ALS assays of the feed and the final washed residue.

"Silver is a key source of value in solar recycling, and our goal is to recover it as a saleable product through an integrated clean-technology process," said Duane Nelson, President and CEO of RZOLV. "Achieving 99.9% silver extraction from the solar panel concentrate tested, is an encouraging milestone. We are currently in discussions with several manufacturers, recyclers, technology providers and refiners to help build a global circular supply chain-recovering silver from end-of-life solar panels and returning it to manufacturing."

Subsequent electrowinning testwork indicated silver recovery from solution of 40.4% within the first 10 minutes, increasing to 99.85% after five hours, based on measured reductions in dissolved silver concentration.

Together, the results address the two core steps in recovering value from recycled materials: dissolving silver from the solids into solution, and then recovering the silver from solution using conventional electrowinning.

Silver Extraction, Reagent Consumption, and Electrowinning Results

Figure 1. Silver grade of the feed and final washed residue (ALS assays). Extraction is calculated from these assays and the recorded dry masses.

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Understanding the results

Silver extraction to solution of 99.99% after 24 hours was calculated from ALS assays of the feed and final washed residue, together with their recorded dry masses.

Reagent consumption was calculated at 10%, with approximately 90% expected to remain available for reuse in the next leaching cycle, supporting the development of a closed-circuit recovery platform designed to lower reagent costs and reduce waste.

Electrowinning testwork on the pregnant leach solution reduced dissolved silver concentration by 40.4% within the first 10 minutes and 99.85% after five hours, relative to the starting concentration. Electrowinning uses an electric current to deposit dissolved silver as a solid for collection.

These results demonstrate near-complete extraction from the tested feed and near-complete depletion of dissolved silver during electrowinning. Final recovery to a refined silver product remains subject to confirmation through product weighing and assaying, reconciliation of the silver mass balance, and accounting for any subsequent refining losses.

Capturing the Silver Value in Solar Recycling

In crystalline-silicon solar panels, silver is used in the solar cells' electrical contacts. Mechanical recycling can separate the silver-bearing cell material into a fine cell-dust fraction. At a yield of approximately 40 kilograms per tonne of panels, this fraction represents just 4% of the original panel mass, allowing hydrometallurgical treatment to focus on a much smaller processing stream.

RZOLV is targeting silver in end-of-life solar panels as a potential revenue stream for recyclers and an additional source of secondary silver supply. The Silver Institute's World Silver Survey 2026 forecasts a sixth consecutive annual deficit in the global silver market in 2026 [1]. By advancing silver recovery from secondary materials, RZOLV aims to return more metal to productive use and support a circular supply chain for solar materials.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is an innovative Canadian clean technology company commercializing low-cost, non-cyanide metal recovery solutions. The Company's proprietary RZOLV platform is a water-based hydrometallurgical technology developed to recover precious, base and critical metals, including rare-earth elements, from ores, concentrates, tailings and secondary materials. Through strategic industry partnerships, RZOLV is advancing testing, process integration and potential commercialization across mining and recycling applications. The Company focuses on unlocking value from complex resources that challenge conventional recovery methods.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning further silver-recovery testing, product verification, process integration, potential silver-recycling applications, production of a saleable metal product, secondary silver supply, process economics and commercialization. Such statements reflect current expectations and assume suitable feedstocks, technical performance, financing, market access and the ability to develop a commercially viable recovery process.

Actual results may differ materially because of feed variability, unresolved analytical or material-balance differences, product yield and purity, scale-up performance, metal prices, processing costs, access to capital, regulatory requirements and market acceptance. Concentration decreases do not establish recovered product quantities. Preliminary laboratory results may not be reproduced at larger scale or translated into profitable operations. Third-party market forecasts and industry data are uncertain and are not forecasts of RZOLV revenue or market share.

Readers should consider the risks described in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reference

[1] The Silver Institute, World Silver Survey 2026 news release, April 15, 2026.

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