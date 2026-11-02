Partner- and government-funded facility to advance precious and critical metals recovery

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a Canadian clean technology company commercializing innovative, low-cost, non-cyanide metal recovery solutions, is pleased to announce that construction of its metal recovery facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia, is scheduled to begin this month with expected commissioning by Q1, 2027.

In partnership with Aurquest Alaska Inc. ("Aurquest"), the facility will support scale-up validation of RZOLV's proprietary technology for recovering precious and critical metals from mineral ores, concentrates and selected secondary materials.

Aurquest is funding equipment and hardware costs under the parties' bulk-testing agreement. The project has also been approved for up to C$121,000 in non-dilutive support through The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program.

"This facility moves us from testing individual materials to demonstrating an integrated recovery process at pilot scale, including metal recovery and the recycling and reuse of process solutions," said Duane Nelson, President and CEO of RZOLV. "Partner funding and non-dilutive government support allow us to advance our capital-light strategy while generating the operating data needed to evaluate commercial applications and guide the design of a proposed larger facility in Nome, Alaska."

Demonstrating an Integrated Recovery System

The North Vancouver facility will integrate RZOLV's leaching technology with downstream metal recovery and process-solution management. Pilot campaigns will evaluate metal extraction, processing rates, reagent requirements, overall recovery, and the recycling and reuse of process solutions.

The plant will incorporate EMEW electrowinning cells to recover dissolved metals, with the objective of producing a saleable, refinery-ready product. Together, these operations will demonstrate an integrated processing route from concentrate feed to recovered metal, while evaluating opportunities to reduce reagent consumption through solution reuse.

Aurquest Partnership and Proposed Nome Toll-Processing Plant

The facility builds on the bulk-testing agreement entered into between RZOLV and Aurquest to evaluate RZOLV's non-cyanide technology on gravity concentrates and table tails from Aurquest's Alaskan placer operations.

Aurquest agreed to fund reasonable equipment and hardware costs, with equipment selection and process design jointly agreed by the parties. The Company has agreed to provide technical expertise, research and development, labour and chemicals.

Subject to positive testing results, the agreement contemplates negotiating a definitive agreement outlining a potential joint venture with Aurquest for an Alaska-based toll-processing business. The proposed development pathway includes building and shipping an expanded plant to Nome, Alaska, to recover gold from locally sourced black sand concentrates and gravity-processing residues, potentially serving both Aurquest and other regional producers. RZOLV retains ownership of all intellectual property pertaining to the project.

Gold Concentrate Feed Secured

Aurquest has already delivered ~2,150 kilograms of high-grade gold concentrates for the initial pilot program.

Gold, silver and critical-mineral concentrates remain an important commercial focus for RZOLV. For suitable materials, the Company's goal is to establish and validate its technology to enable cost-effective recovery closer to the source and reduce reliance on shipping concentrates to external smelters and treatment facilities.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is an innovative Canadian clean technology company commercializing low-cost, non-cyanide metal recovery solutions. The Company's proprietary RZOLV platform is a water-based hydrometallurgical technology developed to recover precious, base and critical metals, including rare-earth elements, from ores, concentrates, tailings and secondary materials. Through strategic industry partnerships, RZOLV is advancing testing, process integration and potential commercialization across mining and recycling applications. The Company focuses on unlocking value from complex resources that challenge conventional recovery methods.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding construction of the North Vancouver pilot plant beginning in November 2026; expected commissioning in the first quarter of 2027; planned pilot campaigns and feedstock availability; anticipated benefits of partner and government funding; evaluation of metal recovery, reagent requirements, solution regeneration and reuse; potential commercial applications; and the possible construction and deployment of an expanded plant in Nome, Alaska.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including timely availability and suitability of premises, equipment, personnel and feedstocks; receipt of necessary permits and approvals; availability of funding and satisfaction of applicable funding conditions; continued partner participation; satisfactory metallurgical and engineering results; and the ability to negotiate definitive agreements where required.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including construction, equipment delivery and commissioning delays; cost increases; feedstock variability; lower-than-anticipated throughput or recovery; higher reagent or energy consumption; challenges in solution regeneration, reuse and impurity management; scale-up and equipment-integration difficulties; funding constraints; permitting and environmental requirements; changes in partner or customer plans; and an inability to conclude satisfactory commercial agreements. Additional risks are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The facility is intended to evaluate process performance under pilot conditions. Its stated capacity is a design target and does not establish achievable throughput for every feedstock. Test results are specific to the materials and conditions evaluated and do not, on their own, establish commercial viability, overall feed-to-metal recovery or performance on a larger scale. Potential deployments in Nome are prospective opportunities and should not be interpreted as committed installations or commercial orders.

Although management considers the assumptions underlying this forward-looking information reasonable as of the date of this release, there can be no assurance that the anticipated outcomes will occur. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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