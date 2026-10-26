Same name, same team, same local service, now with the resources to grow across Greater Sudbury and Northern Ontario

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Kore HVAC Services, a locally owned home and commercial services company serving Greater Sudbury since 2019, today announced that its business and operations have been acquired by Go Lime Inc., a leading Canadian home and commercial services company.

For Kore customers and current partners, nothing changes. The Kore name they know and trust stays. Kore's local operations, based on LaSalle Boulevard, stay. And the Kore team stays exactly where it is: the same technicians and installers Sudbury homeowners and businesses know by name, at the same phone number, and with the same 24/7 emergency service. Warranties and maintenance agreements offered by Kore, including project warranties for commercial clients, will be honoured on the same terms. Customers do not need to take any action.

What changes is what sits behind them.

With Go Lime's full backing, Kore gains the support to invest meaningfully in its local market: more technicians, more trucks, faster response times, expanded training, and the capacity to reach more homeowners and take on more, and larger, commercial projects across Greater Sudbury and Northern Ontario.

Since opening in 2019, Kore has built its reputation on what homeowners say they want most from a home comfort company: upfront pricing, free second opinions and honest advice instead of a sales pitch. For commercial clients, it has meant a reliable partner that delivers quality work at a fair price and meets project timelines. That approach matches Go Lime's own commitment to transparency, and protecting it is the point of this transaction.

"From day one, the idea behind Kore was simple: tell people the truth about their equipment, charge a fair price, and show up when they need you, even at two in the morning," said Darryl Korte, Founder, Kore HVAC Services. "That isn't changing. The same people are still here, and the same standards are still here. What's different is what we can say yes to. More technicians, faster service across Sudbury and Northern Ontario, and bigger projects with local builders and commercial partners. We always wanted to get there. Now we can get there faster."

"Kore was built on the same belief Go Lime was: homeowners deserve upfront pricing and honest advice, not a sales pitch, and commercial clients deserve a partner they can trust to deliver on time," said Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO of Go Lime. "Darryl and his team have earned the trust of Sudbury homeowners, local companies and contractors, and that is very hard to do. We did not buy a service area. We invested in people who know this community and know their trade. The name on the truck stays the same, because in Sudbury it already means something."

The Kore team is continuing with the business, with no changes to day-to-day operations.

The transaction extends Go Lime's regional hub strategy into Northern Ontario. It follows the company's acquisitions of Comfort Zone Heating & Air Conditioning in Cobourg and both Services Plus and A Plus Heating & Air Conditioning in Barrie earlier this year.

"Every business we've brought into Go Lime this year has one thing in common: the people are the reason customers keep coming back," said Cameron Priske, SVP of Technical Field & Operations. "Kore gives us a strong home base in Northern Ontario, a region where we see real room to grow, and we expect to keep building from here."

Salida Mergers & Acquisitions acted as Exclusive Adviser to Kore. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Kore HVAC

Kore HVAC Services is a locally owned home and commercial services company based in Sudbury, Ontario. Since 2019, Kore has provided installation, repair and maintenance of furnaces, boilers, fireplaces, air conditioners, heat pumps and indoor air quality systems for homeowners, businesses and commercial projects across Greater Sudbury, with 24/7 emergency service and no overtime charges. Kore is TSSA certified and a member of the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) and the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce. Learn more at korehvac.ca.

About Go Lime Inc.

Go Lime Inc. is a leading Canadian home and commercial services company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, serving more than 100,000 customers across Canada with a team of more than 225 employees. Built on an 'Employees First' culture, Go Lime operates through a network of retail partnerships, direct channels and local brands including Comfort Zone, Services Plus, A Plus and Kore. Learn more at golime.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320612