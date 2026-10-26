Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd showcased its 620 W Shakti On Roof solar PV module at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2026, highlighting its expansion beyond solar-powered pumping systems into solar module manufacturing, rooftop solar installations and upstream PV production. The company operates an in-house solar module manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Its module portfolio uses 16-busbar TOPCon technology in a G12R bifacial, dual-glass configuration. Available in 132- and 144-half-cut-cell formats, the modules offer power outputs ranging from 600 W to 630 W. The modules carry ...

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