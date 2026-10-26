Balco Group AB: Continued focus on higher margins, increased efficiency and to reduce tied-up capital

Third quarter: July - September Net sales amounted to SEK 295 million (277)

Order intake amounted to SEK 220 million (222)

Order backlog increased by 14 percent to SEK 1,571 million (1,377)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 1 million (3)

Adjusted operating margin was 0.5 percent (1.1)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -74 million (-5)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to SEK -4 million (-5)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -3.23 (-0.23)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.21 (-0.23)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -12 million (3) Interim period: January - September Net sales amounted to SEK 963 million (924)

Order intake increased by 7 percent to SEK 1,090 million (1,016)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 14 million (6)

Adjusted operating margin was 1.4 percent (0.7)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -75 million (-34)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to SEK 1 million (-10)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -3.33 (-1.53)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.01 (-0.46)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -42 million (-26)

Events during the quarter and after the end of the quarter

Charlotte Mattsson has been appointed as the new CEO. She will take up her position in the first quarter of 2027.

The Group's workforce has been reduced by just over 60 people, corresponding to just over 10 percent. Production capacity is maintained.

TBO-Haglinds has been integrated into RK Teknik and Stora Fasad Entreprenad has been integrated into Balco AB.

Balco has discontinued its local operations in the Netherlands. Balco UK is handling the remaining commitments during a transition period.

During the quarter, the change process resulted in restructuring costs of SEK 9 million and write-downs of SEK 79 million.

The property previously owned by TBO-Haglinds was sold, with possession in the fourth quarter.

"Continued focus on higher gross margins, increased efficiency and to reduced tied-up capital."

- Johan Dyberg, acting President and CEO

Web conference

A webcasted conference will be held on October 26, 2026 at 14:00 CET where acting President and CEO Johan Dyberg and CFO Viktor Arvidsson will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the webcast and submit written questions, please use this link

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/balcogroup/q3-2026/

To participate via telephone conference and be able to ask questions, call in:

SE: +46 8 5052 0017

PIN: 811 7315 5172 #

Calendar 2026/2027

Year-end report 2026............................... February 8, 2027

Annual Report 2026.................................. April 5, 2027

Interim Report Jan-Mar 2027.................... April 26, 2027

Annual General Meeting 2027.................. 4 May 2027

Interim Report Jan-Jun 2027.................... 14 July 2027

Interim Report Jan-Sep 2027.....................25 October 2027

This information is information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 26 October 2026 at 13:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Dyberg, acting President and CEO, Tel: +46 73-312 81 78, johan.dyberg@balco.se

Viktor Arvidsson, CFO and Head of IR, Tel: +46 70-864 92 23, viktor.arvidsson@balco.se