Balco Group AB: Continued focus on higher margins, increased efficiency and to reduce tied-up capital

Third quarter: July - September
Interim period: January - September
Events during the quarter and after the end of the quarter
- Charlotte Mattsson has been appointed as the new CEO. She will take up her position in the first quarter of 2027.
- The Group's workforce has been reduced by just over 60 people, corresponding to just over 10 percent. Production capacity is maintained.
- TBO-Haglinds has been integrated into RK Teknik and Stora Fasad Entreprenad has been integrated into Balco AB.
- Balco has discontinued its local operations in the Netherlands. Balco UK is handling the remaining commitments during a transition period.
- During the quarter, the change process resulted in restructuring costs of SEK 9 million and write-downs of SEK 79 million.
- The property previously owned by TBO-Haglinds was sold, with possession in the fourth quarter.
"Continued focus on higher gross margins, increased efficiency and to reduced tied-up capital."
- Johan Dyberg, acting President and CEO
Web conference
A webcasted conference will be held on October 26, 2026 at 14:00 CET where acting President and CEO Johan Dyberg and CFO Viktor Arvidsson will present the report and answer questions.
To follow the webcast and submit written questions, please use this link
https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/balcogroup/q3-2026/
To participate via telephone conference and be able to ask questions, call in:
SE: +46 8 5052 0017
PIN: 811 7315 5172 #
Calendar 2026/2027
Year-end report 2026............................... February 8, 2027
Annual Report 2026.................................. April 5, 2027
Interim Report Jan-Mar 2027.................... April 26, 2027
Annual General Meeting 2027.................. 4 May 2027
Interim Report Jan-Jun 2027.................... 14 July 2027
Interim Report Jan-Sep 2027.....................25 October 2027
This information is information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 26 October 2026 at 13:00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Dyberg, acting President and CEO, Tel: +46 73-312 81 78, johan.dyberg@balco.se
Viktor Arvidsson, CFO and Head of IR, Tel: +46 70-864 92 23, viktor.arvidsson@balco.se