Fundway (fundwayplatform.com), the free platform connecting fund managers with verified service providers, today announced a partnership with Monex, a leading specialist in private markets FX and currency infrastructure. Fund managers, whether preparing to launch or already running a fund, can now request an offer from Monex on Fundway.

"Since launching in August, we have received dozens of inquiries globally and onboarded two additional service providers," said Cyril Oresansky, founder and CEO of Fundway. "With Monex, both emerging and existing fund managers can now find providers that fit their needs in one place."

Managers answer a few questions and, with their consent, Fundway introduces them to Monex. Fundway acts as an introducer and does not provide financial advice. Terms and pricing are agreed directly with Monex, subject to eligibility, jurisdiction and onboarding.

Monex joins Bolder Group, Funds Avenue Trustmoore, OM24 Global and Fundtec on the platform as its first FX and currency specialist.

"Fund managers operate across currencies from day one, through investor subscriptions, capital calls, distributions and hedging, yet currency is often addressed late and in isolation," said Jorn Kruijer, Executive at Monex. "It tends to come last, but sound FX management matters more than ever, and we provide the tools and the expertise to manage it properly. Through Fundway, managers can describe their fund and currency needs in a few minutes and request an offer from our team. We support managers across the full life cycle of a fund, from first close through to exit, and we are pleased to work with both those preparing to launch and those reviewing established arrangements."

''Backed by over 40 years of experience in global currency markets, Monex supports GPs, fund managers, portfolio companies and fund administrators with foreign exchange execution, payment and currency risk management solutions. Serving more than 73,000 clients worldwide, the group handled over US$198 billion in annual FX turnover in 2025, and we look forward to bringing this expertise to fund managers on Fundway.''

Fundway is free for fund managers, earning revenue from provider partnerships. It covers hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit, digital assets and family office structures across the Cayman Islands, Delaware, Luxembourg, Ireland, Singapore, the UK, Switzerland and dozens of other domiciles.

Live now at fundwayplatform.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Cyril Oresansky, Founder and CEO

cyril@fundwayplatform.com