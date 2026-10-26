Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK), a Dutch limited liability company that provides digital asset trade execution, custody, staking and asset management services, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Monday, November 9, 2026. The company will host a conference call to discuss the quarter at 5:00 pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Pascal St-Jean, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Sandberg, Chief Financial Officer.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed from the company's website at www.coincheckgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the call. The conference call can also be accessed over the phone by dialing 1-800-267-6316 or 1-203-518-9783; the Conference ID is CNCKQ2.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) seeks to bring together retail scale, institutional capability and resilient infrastructure in one digital finance platform offering. Built on its leadership position in Japan as a retail crypto asset exchange provider, the company is expanding into institutional services and digital asset infrastructure across multiple markets. Its offerings include trade execution, custody, staking and asset management services alongside ongoing development in on-chain finance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026120968/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

CoincheckIR@icrinc.com